How to winterize an RV

Prepare your RV for winter

When springtime rolls around and RV owners prepare to rescue their vehicles from wintertime hibernation, the last thing they want is a surprise. Properly winterizing your vehicle can minimize the prep and cleanup needed to get on the road in warm weather.

Winterizing isn’t as simple as shutting off the water, though. The process involves multiple steps, from draining the water system to cleaning the interior to stabilizing the fuel. We’re here to break down the safest and most effective RV winterization techniques, starting with plumbing.

How to winterize RV plumbing

There are two ways to winterize an RV’s plumbing system — the antifreeze method and the air compressor blowout method. Both involve draining all the water first. Let’s start with the antifreeze method. For instructions specific to your make and model, consult your owner’s manual.

Removing water from your RV

With both methods, you’ll first need to remove all water from your vehicle.

Disconnect your RV from your outside water source, power, and gas.It is essential to either remove or bypass in-line water filters when working with antifreeze. If you don’t, the filters could become damaged, and your drinking water could become compromised.Completely drain your fresh water tank, along with the gray and black water tanks. For the gray and black tanks, the contents must be disposed of at an approved dump site.Turn the heater off and let it cool before draining the water heater and connecting lines. You should find an accessible drain plug for the water heater, and the hot and cold lines should have drain plugs at the low point in the line. We recommend a 12-volt water pump to speed up the draining process.Now it’s time to bypass the water heater. This prevents antifreeze from contaminating the unit. Motorhomes often include water heater bypass as factory features, but if yours does not, kits are available.



The antifreeze method

This popular technique is slightly more involved and requires more antifreeze, but it is typically more likely to remove nearly all water from the system. With the previous steps completed, there should be no more water in your RV.

Switch off all drain lines and faucets, including the outdoor shower.Use a water pump converter kit to add antifreeze to the system.Find the faucet closest to the water pump and turn on the hot water until you start to see antifreeze. Repeat the process with the cold tap. Do this for every faucet, including the shower, from closest to farthest. For the toilet, flush it several times until antifreeze starts to appear.Deactivate the water pump, and open a faucet to relieve any pressure. Then, close the faucet.The final step is to examine the RV’s exterior and locate the municipal water inlet. Remove the inlet screen and press on the valve until antifreeze appears. Replace the screen, and finish by pouring a couple cups of antifreeze in each drain.



The blowout method

The blowout method, also known as the air compressor method, is a convenient and time-efficient option. It may not be as effective at removing all the water as the pure antifreeze method, however. You will need a portable air compressor and blowout adapter, along with a small amount of antifreeze to finish. To start, remove water from your RV as described above.

Open all faucets.Find the city water inlet and attack the blowout adapter to it.Turn on the air compressor at low pressure. Do not exceed 30 psi, or you risk damaging pipes. Run the air compressor until all the water has been expelled from the system. Turn off the compressor and disconnect the blowout adapter.Pour one cup of RV-rated antifreeze into each drain, the shower, and the toilet bowl. Finally, close all the faucets.



Protect your RV's engine

Just like your daily driver, your RV’s engine needs special preparation before its wintertime slumber. A great place to start is a regular maintenance checkup, which will involve topping off engine fluids, changing the oil, and inspecting the battery and generator.

The best way for you to protect your engine is by filling the gas tank completely to prevent moisture accumulation. Then, add a fuel stabilizer. These products prevent your fuel from breaking down and gumming up your engine internals, which can happen in as little as 30 days. Add the directed amount for your size fuel tank and run the engine for 5 minutes. Afterward, we recommend you remove the battery and store it in a clean, dry place.

While we’re on the subject of maintenance, don’t neglect your tires. RV tires can develop “flat spots” when left under load for too long, weakening the rubber and raising the probability of blowouts. Thankfully, the solution is simple — use jack stands to take some of the weight off your tires. Remove the wheels completely if you can, but if that’s not possible, rotate the jack stands around the vehicle every few weeks to evenly distribute wear.

Safeguarding the RV's interior and exterior

At this point, the mechanical components of your RV should be ready for winter’s rest. However, you should still thoroughly clean the vehicle’s interior and exterior to reduce the risk of mold and bacterial growth.

First, eliminate any traces of food that may be left in the RV, and remove the bedding and linens. Wipe down the cabinets and countertops with an antibacterial cleaner. Methodically vacuum any carpet as well. Finally, consider installing a dehumidifier or a moisture-absorbent material to keep the interior dry.

With the inside sorted, it’s time to wash the exterior. Double-check the window seals, roof, and body panels for any gaps that could potentially let water inside. If you find any suspect areas, seal them with an RV roof sealant, sealing tape, or caulk.

To wash, rinse the vehicle with water, and clean from the top down. We recommend waxing the body when it’s completely dry to protect the paint, but RV owners often use a wash/wax combination product to save time. To finish, shield the vehicle from the elements with a fitted all-weather cover.

