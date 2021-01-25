How to winterize a pressure washer

Prepare a pressure washer for cold weather

Once you’ve used a pressure washer for the first time, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it before. Pressure washers are incredibly versatile machines, allowing you to clean decks, siding, pools, paths, driveways, and even vehicles with ease. They’re fantastic investments that will save you loads of time, but only when they’re maintained well enough to run for years on end.

With that in mind, let’s delve into one of the most important pressure washer maintenance points: winterization.

When to winterize a pressure washer

Without proper winterization, the water inside your pressure washer can freeze and expand, causing irreparable damage to the pump system, seals, and piping. Stagnant detergent and stale gasoline can damage internal components as well, which is why we recommend winterizing your pressure washer any time it will be exposed to freezing temperatures or not used for 30 days. In the case of pressure washers, winterizing applies year-round.

Let’s break down the process for electric pressure washers first.

Winterizing an electric pressure washer

Electric pressure washers don’t use fuel, but they store both water and detergent that must be removed to prevent damage during winter. You will need a clean bucket, a water source, and antifreeze pump solution.

Fill the bucket with hot tap water.Supply water to your pressure washer as normal, either by filling the water tank or attaching a garden hose.Point the tip in a safe direction and run the machine on a low pressure setting for about two minutes, placing the detergent feed hose in the hot bucket of water to flush the system. If your pressure washer uses a detergent tank, fill it with the hot water instead.Once all the detergent has been flushed, turn off and disconnect the water supply or empty the water tank.Pull the pressure washer trigger a couple times to remove excess water and pressure from the lines. Turn the unit off.If cool, disconnect all remaining hoses from the main unit and gun. Turn the unit back on and rock it back and forth briefly to remove any last bits of water. Turn it off again.Add antifreeze or pump saver to the pump inlet according to your manufacturer’s instructions. Squeeze the trigger a few more times to circulate the antifreeze.Wipe the pressure washer dry and store it in a clean, cool, covered area.



Winterizing a gas pressure washer

Gas-powered pressure washers are generally larger and heavier than their electric equivalents, but the winterization process is largely the same. The one exception is fuel stabilizer, which prevents gasoline from deteriorating and causing corrosion over time. You will need a bucket, water source, fuel stabilizer, and antifreeze pump saver.

Add fuel stabilizer to clean, fresh gasoline inside the tank. Follow manufacturer instructions for specific amounts.Run the engine for two to three minutes to circulate stabilized fuel throughout the system.Fill your bucket with hot tap water.Supply water to your pressure washer by attaching a garden hose. Gas-powered pressure washers with water tanks are rare, but if yours has one, fill it up.Place the detergent feed hose into the hot water bucket. If your model has a detergent tank, fill it with hot water. Run the machine on a low setting for two minutes.When the water looks clean and free of detergent, cut off the water supply and turn off the engine.Pull the trigger a few times to purge excess water and pressure from the lines.Once the engine has cooled, disconnect all the remaining hoses from the unit.Add antifreeze or pump saver to the pump inlet. With the engine off, pull the starter cord a few times to circulate the solution throughout the pump system.Wipe the unit clean, cover, and store it in a safe place away from sunlight and moisture.



Expert pressure washer tips

Pre-soak your surfaces. For dirty jobs, using detergent, degreaser, or chemical pre-soak before pressure washing can significantly cut down on cleaning time.Start slow. Put 18 to 24 inches between the pressure washer nozzle and its intended cleaning surface, moving closer slowly as needed. Starting too close can cause damage.Use the correct nozzle. Pressure washer nozzles are color coded for pressure and a spray angle. From strongest to weakest, they are red, yellow, green, white, and black.Stay off ladders. Using pressure washers on ladders is extremely dangerous, as the recoil can throw you backward.Clean from the bottom up. On vertical surfaces, clean from the bottom upward and rinse from the top down. Doing this prevents unsightly streaks and smudges.

Andrew Hard is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

