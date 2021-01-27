How to winterize a motorcycle

How to prepare your motorcycle for winter

A motorcycle is one of the most exciting investments of a lifetime. To keep it in great shape to enjoy years — or decades — of riding, it’s important to winterize your motorcycle.

Winter is a prime opportunity to get your motorcycle in top working order — and ready to peel out as soon as the icy, snowy weather is gone. The off-season is also a great time to schedule repairs and maintenance.

While many riders develop highly personal winterizing processes, it’s helpful to learn the basics if you’re a newer motorcycle owner. Here’s a short overview of all the necessary steps.

Last ride of the season

The last ride of the season is an important one. Not only do you get to enjoy the road one last time of the year, but you also have an opportunity to check the performance of your motorcycle.

As you ride, listen closely to your bike. If you hear even the slightest squeak or rattle, make a note of it and take a closer look in your garage.

However, if you think it needs a closer inspection by a professional, you might need to make an appointment with a bike shop. Fortunately, if any major repairs need to be done, at least you won’t miss out on riding your bike for the time being.

Stabilize the gas in your motorcycle

Before you put the motorcycle away for the season, top up the fuel tank with fresh gas. Because the bike won’t be ridden for several weeks at a time, you’ll need to add a fuel stabilizer.

Old fuel leaves deposits in the gas tank, which ultimately affects the performance and efficiency of your motorcycle. Fuel stabilizers, however, slow down the aging and freezing process of fuel during the winter months. In fact, the average fuel stabilizer keeps fuel fresh as long as two years. Some types of fuel stabilizers clean the fuel sitting inside the machine as well.

Check the oil and battery

According to many motorcycle enthusiasts, it’s a good idea to change the oil and filter during the last week of the season. With fresh oil and a new filter, your bike will be ready to ride the moment good weather sets in.

Because your motorcycle will be in storage for a few months, you’ll need to remove its battery as well. You can top off the cells with freshwater and store the battery in a climate-controlled area, such as in your home or inside a heated garage. Another option is to connect the battery to a trickle charger, which helps preserve its lifespan.

Final motorcycle check-up

Before you pack away your motorcycle, perform a final cursory check to see whether any parts require maintenance.

Check the brake fluid, pads, shoes, and brake lever. Clean or replace the air filters, especially if you normally ride through areas with high levels of dirt and pollution, such as country roads or highways. Be sure to check tire pressure and inspect tires for punctures or damage. Lastly, check to make sure all belts and chains operate smoothly.

Cleaning and preserving your motorcycle

Once you’ve completed your final ride of the season, it’s time to give your motorcycle a deep cleaning in preparation for storage.

Clean it thoroughly with a safe, scratch-free cleaning kit to remove the gunk and grime you’ve picked up on the road. After that, give the paint and chrome a healthy coat of wax. This protects the bike from dust and bugs while it’s in storage.

It’s important to clean and preserve leather detail on your motorcycle, such as the seats. A leather cleaner removes surface dirt, while a leather conditioner moisturizes leather to prevent cracking and fading. Or, if you’d like to care for leather with a single product, a comprehensive leather protectant is ideal.

How to store your motorcycle in winter

The final step in winterizing your motorcycle is bringing it into storage.

Ideally, motorcycles should be stored in a climate-controlled area during the off-season. For many bike owners, this means keeping it in a dedicated corner of a heated garage. There are also storage facility options if you don’t have a garage.

Even if you keep your motorcycle in a garage or storage facility, cover it with a motorcycle cover to keep dirt and dust at bay. Some bike owners invest in waterproof bike covers when moisture or humidity is a concern. It’s also a good idea to seal off any openings with tape, especially since it keeps out bugs and curious critters.

How to secure your motorcycle in off-season

Because a motorcycle is a large investment, not to mention it has sentimental value, security is a top priority.

During the off-season, make sure your bike is stored in a secure place. If it’s inside your garage, it’s worth investing in indoor and outdoor security systems. Always be sure to close your garage door and lock it. If your bike is kept in a secure storage facility, make sure your unit is locked with a tamper-free lock.

For added security, consider investing in anti-theft motorcycle locks. These include disc brake locks, handlebar locks, and chain locks. Many of them are equipped with loud alarms to ward off thieves. There are even motorcycle covers with room to accommodate certain types of bike locks.

