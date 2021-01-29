How to winterize a jet ski

Prepare your jet ski for winter

Few machines can provide the thrill, freedom, and raw adrenaline of a jet ski. Like water-bound motorcycles, jet skis have incredible speed and maneuverability, and newer models even feature Bluetooth audio, onboard coolers, and debris-free pump systems.

Winterizing jet skis involves a bit more work than simply throwing a tarp over them though. Much like RVs, boats, and even pressure washers, jet skis must be drained and flushed to prevent ice from forming when the temperatures dip. If this is neglected, ice will expand inside the jet ski, potentially damaging it. Here’s how to properly winterize a jet ski.

Draining and flushing your jet ski

Before you start winterizing, it’s important to drain and flush the water from your personal watercraft’s internal operating system. Jet skis naturally use water to cool their engines, and the water must be removed to circumvent freezing risks.

To accomplish this, you should park the vehicle and turn on the engine. Twist the throttle in 15-second increments to expel any remaining water in the system. After the water is gone, you should flush the system with fresh water to remove any dirt, algae, grime, or salt that is still present.

Every jet ski is built differently and may have different drain plugs and access ports. Consult your owner’s manual or manufacturer’s website for specifics.

Washing the exterior

You’ll want to thoroughly clean the exterior of your jet ski before storing it, otherwise algae and salt — even in small amounts — can damage the finish. Before washing, remove belongings from any storage spaces, including underneath the seats.

Rinse the body with fresh water, then utilize a UV-protectant boat wash and scrub brush to remove any filth. For additional protection, wax the shell. This protects it from wear in the future and provides a great shine. Be wary of using power washers to clean your jet ski, as high pressures can damage the paint and decals. When used appropriately, however, they can get the job done in a snap.

After cleaning the jet ski, rigorously dry the seat, handles, and hull. Leave the storage compartments open (for now) to ensure they are fully aired out with no moisture trapped inside.

Protecting the engine

To safeguard your jet ski’s engine during freezing temperatures you’ll want to follow a similar procedure that you use to winterize your RV or car. Start by changing the oil, replacing the oil filter, and completely filling the fuel tank. This cuts down on the risk of condensation and oxidation that can damage the engine or prevent it from starting. That’s not all, though.

Next, purchase a marine fuel stabilizer and add it, following the manufacturer’s directions, to the fuel tank. Run the engine in 30-second intervals to circulate the stabilizer. This will extend the life of the gasoline inside. Without it, fuel can start breaking down in as little as 30 days when exposed to air, and that leads to a host of mechanical issues.

To protect the carburetor and spark plugs, use lubricating fogging oil. This will make it significantly easier to start the engine after it has been sitting in storage. The application process is as follows:

With the engine running, remove the air filter to gain access to the carburetor.Locate the carburetor on the engine and remove the cover.Spray fogging oil into the carburetor to circulate the material and lubricate the internal components. The engine will stall here; that is normal.With the engine still off, replace the air filter.Carefully remove the spark plugs and spray fogging oil into each spark plug cylinder. Cover the ports with a shop towel, then turn the jet ski on to circulate the fogging oil. The engine may not start, again, this is normal.Reinsert the spark plugs, clean up, and you’re all set.



Protecting the exhaust

If you live in an extremely cold climate and are planning to store your jet ski outdoors, take a moment to winterize the exhaust system. The process is fairly straightforward.

Simply make a 50/50 solution of water and RV antifreeze, and stick a hose inside. Put the other end of the hose to your jet ski’s flush outlet, and turn the machine on. Run the engine in short, 10-second spurts. Once the solution has run through the engine, you’re all set.

Finishing touches

With your jet ski almost completely winterized, there are just a few small things to do.

Double-check that all the storage compartments are dry, then close them tightly to prevent any critters from making a new home inside. Next, remove the battery for safe storage. Place a fitted cover on the jet ski and you’re ready to start planning next summer’s adventures!

