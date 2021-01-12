How to winterize a house without heat

Winterizing a home without heat involves purging the plumbing and appliances of water and trimming weak overhanging branches

When it’s time to say goodbye to summer and hello to winter, your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs to change. You need to winterize your home to make sure it’s prepared for the cold weather to come.

Winterizing a house, especially one without heat, is a necessary task for homeowners. It prepares your home for cold weather conditions, and it gives you the opportunity to catch smaller problems before they become big, expensive repairs.

If you’re wondering how to winterize a house with no heat, look no further than this essential task list.

Have the gutters inspected and cleaned

Cleaning out gutters helps prevent ice dams, which may cause gutters to bend or warp. Some ice dams are heavy enough to rip away from the house and pull fasteners, fascia, and downspouts with them.

However, cleaning gutters at the end of the season can be a laborious task due to months of accumulation. To cut cleaning time in half, install gutter guards. Made of mesh or perforated metal, they’re effective at keeping out larger debris which otherwise gets stuck in gutters, causing tough-to-remove clogs.

Trim nearby tree branches

Unfortunately, a windy winter storm is enough to break weaker branches and cause them to fall onto your home. The added weight of ice or snow on branches may cause them to snap as well. It’s a good idea to trim branches in close proximity to your home, especially overhanging branches and those near windows.

Cut off the water supply into your house

Cutting off the water supply to your house is an easy yet effective way to minimize water-related damage to pipes. This is done by simply turning off the water supply into your house from the main water valve.

There are two main types of shutoff valves — a gate valve or a ball valve. With both of these, it’s important to make sure they’re either fully open or fully closed. Otherwise, water flow through a partially opened valve causes premature wear and tear and can make the valve fail.

It’s common to experience difficulty closing the water valve if they’re seldom used. As a result, many homeowners hire plumbers to handle the task.

Drain all water from the plumbing system

After shutting off the water supply, drain all water from the plumbing system. This eliminates the potential for leaks and burst pipes, both of which can result in expensive repairs.

Begin by opening all the faucets, indoors and outdoors, after shutting off the water supply. Next, flush the toilet so that all water in the cistern and bowl is completely drained. After that, pour a nontoxic antifreeze into the toilets’ cisterns and bowls to prevent the remaining water from freezing and cracking.

Drain the water heater

In addition to draining water from your plumbing system, it’s equally important to drain your water heater. Like pipes, a water heater filled with water may leak or burst in colder weather.

Begin the drainage process by shutting off power to the water heater. Next, connect a hose to the water heater’s drain valve. Drain the water outside or into a utility sink. If you don’t have a hose or prefer not to use one, you can empty the water into buckets and carry it outdoors. However, many homeowners agree the hose method is much quicker and far less labor intensive.

As an added bonus, draining the water heater annually removes sediment and buildup between seasons, keeping the unit functioning more efficiently, and helping to prolong its lifespan.

It’s important to note that heating an empty water heater will cause damage to its heating elements, and it’s a fire hazard. It’s crucial to shut off power before draining the unit. When it’s time to restart the water heater, turn on the water supply before turning on the power and heat.

Drain water from appliances and water treatment units

As a general rule of thumb, if an appliance or device has a direct water line, drain it and shut off power to it. Even trace amounts of water in their hoses may result in wintertime leaks or damage.

Common appliances that need to be drained include dishwashers, refrigerators, ice machines, and laundry machines. Water treatment units or filtration systems such as water purifiers or reverse osmosis systems must also be drained.

Drain any remaining water from your plumbing system

Once you’ve drained as much water as you can from the plumbing system, remove remaining water with an air compressor. If you don’t have an air compressor or if you experience difficulty forcing out remaining water, a plumber can finish the job.

Have your heating system inspected

Wintertime presents the perfect opportunity to inspect the chimney, boiler, and furnace for potential wear and tear.

It’s recommended to have your chimney swept annually for safety reasons. You can, however, maintain your chimney between sweepings with a chimney cleaner. Certain logs, for example, are specially formulated to break down creosote compounds to help prevent chimney fires.

There are several types of boilers and furnaces on the market. For that reason, it’s a good idea to read your user manual to determine the appropriate winterizing treatment. Some of these units have water lines that require a particular method of draining, and you may need to pour antifreeze into them. Others require specialized treatments or drainage procedures that must be handled by experienced HVAC technicians.

Unplug appliances

Unplug any remaining appliances around the home, including those that are on a circuit whose power supply won’t be turned off.

Because there are likely dozens of appliances and electronic devices around your home, go room by room to make sure you unplug each one. It’s helpful to make a list as you turn off each one. This way, you have a running list to breeze through next year’s winterization.

In the kitchen, for example, you need to unplug the microwave, toaster oven, electric kettle, blender, and some light fixtures. Around the home, including the bedroom and living room, be sure to unplug any space heaters or electric radiators.

Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Inspect your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they’re in working order. Sensors should be responsive and alarms should be loud. Ideally, both detectors are hooked up to a monitored alarm system.

It’s best to replace the batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors yearly. The devices themselves should be replaced every seven to 10 years.

Check security system

If you won’t be home for several days or weeks at a time, perform a security system check to make sure all devices work.

Outdoor security cameras, including doorbell cameras, should provide unobstructed views of your home. Clear away any debris around the camera, such as branches or leaves.

If any security cameras are battery-powered, consider replacing batteries as well. If they’re hooked up to your home’s power supply, make sure they’re not on the same circuit as other devices or units whose power is shut off.

