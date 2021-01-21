How to protect a camper from cold weather

Looking for a new way to see the world? A camper can be your gateway to countless adventures, allowing you to road trip, camp, and roam like never before. They may not be as large or luxurious as purpose-built motor homes, but they are significantly cheaper and easier to maintain, while still allowing you to set up a mini vacation spot anywhere you can park.

Campers still need a bit of TLC from time to time, though, particularly during winter when temperatures drop and moisture accumulates. Here’s how to winterize a camper.

Winterizing the interior

The first step is to thoroughly clean all the available storage, including drawers, cupboards, and closets. Take care to remove every piece of food you can find, as they will collect mold quickly. Remove all bedding, towels, and linens, and vacuum the carpet if applicable. Give every smooth surface a solid wipe down with an antibacterial cleaner. Finally, unplug and store all electronic appliances, including the refrigerator and freezer.

Now that the interior is clean, take steps to prevent moisture from leaking inside. Plug up any gaps in the windows or paneling, placing diatomaceous earth or cedar chips to ward off insects. Steel wool is a great barrier for rodents and other pests as well. Additionally, you can install a dehumidifier to prevent mold.

Winterizing the exterior

With the interior sorted, it’s time to show some love to the camper’s exterior. Remove all large debris first and inspect the outer seals to make sure they’re watertight. If not, close them up with a sealant. Double-check the roof. Then prepare to wash.

Camper and RV owners often use power washers to clean their vehicle exteriors, and it’s easy to see why — pressure washers are both extremely effective and convenient. Utilize them if you can, but be very careful of custom decals or paint jobs. If you get too close, these flourishes can be stripped clean off, so give yourself some space at first. Otherwise, we recommend a garden hose, a liquid wash/wax solution, a large RV scrub brush, and a squeegee to tackle large areas quickly.

Save your tires

When winter passes, camper owners often return to their vehicles only to find it sitting on deflated tires. Tires can develop flats if stored in the same position for extended periods of time, which can lead to costly replacements down the road. Our preferred method is to place your camper on jack stands to remove pressure on the tires and wheels. If you go that route, you might as well remove the tires completely, lay them flat, and cover them to improve longevity.

Protecting the engine

Unlike travel trailers, campers have engines that can seize up and degrade if left unattended. The primary culprit here is gasoline, which can begin to spoil in as little as 30 days in a non-airtight vehicle fuel system. Spoiled fuel not only causes your engine to run poorly, but it can also gum up the fuel system and cause damage.

Before storing for the winter, top off all the fluids and fill up your camper’s gas tank entirely. Having full tanks reduces the risk of condensation. Then add a fuel stabilizer to your gas tank and let the engine run for five minutes. We also recommend you disconnect the battery, and store it in a cool area. If it’s not being used, recharge it occasionally so it doesn’t go flat.

What about plumbing?

Last, but certainly not least, we need to winterize your plumbing. Each camper is slightly different, and you should consult your owner’s manual for specifics. In general, though, there are two main steps: draining your tanks and lines then adding antifreeze.

Disconnect your RV from its outside water source and power source. Turn off the gas. Consider removing or bypassing any in-line water filters in your system, as the antifreeze chemicals you will circulate later can damage them.Drain the fresh water tank, the black/gray water tanks, the water heater, and the water heater lines. For the water heater, give it time to cool off so it can be drained safely. Consider purchasing a 12-volt water pump to drain water efficiently.Bypass your water heater to prevent antifreeze from making its way there. Some, but not all, campers have bypasses installed.Finally, it’s time to add the antifreeze. Close all your faucets and drain lines first, add the antifreeze to your water tank (a water pump converter kit may be needed), and turn on the pump.The water system is pressurized now, but the antifreeze still needs to be circulated. To do that, turn on each faucet (first hot, then cold) until you see antifreeze coming out. Repeat the process on the toilet and shower.With the antifreeze circulated, turn off the water pump and open a faucet to release any remaining pressure.Locate the city water inlet on the outside. Remove the small screen over the inlet and push on the valve with a small screwdriver, Allen key, or similar tool until you see antifreeze. Put the screen back in place.Pour some extra antifreeze down each drain so every section is covered. Close your faucets, and you’re good to go.

