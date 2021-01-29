How to winterize a boat

Prepare your boat for winter

When fall begins and the temperature drops, so do the opportunities to set sail. It’s not exactly the favorite season for watercraft owners, but it may be the most important — it’s when you prepare for the winterization process.

Winterizing a boat can be separated into several categories: plumbing, fuel, engine, and exterior. It’s a vital process every boat owner should know, because if it’s not adhered to, your boat won’t be running for very long. Before we get into them, though, let’s answer the question most new boat owners want to know.

Cost of winterizing a boat

The cost of boat winterization will, of course, vary depending on what type of watercraft you own.

A dinghy will be significantly cheaper to prepare than a large houseboat, but on average, expect to spend somewhere between $100 and $200. That includes funds for antifreeze, fogging oil, a flushing system, washing supplies, and replacement filters. Keep in mind that this doesn’t account for winter storage fees, parking permits, and the like.

How to drain and protect the plumbing system

If you live in an area where temperatures dip below freezing, you’re going to need to drain the plumbing system and fill it with antifreeze. Otherwise, you’ll be at serious risk for broken pipes and costly repairs.

You will also need a water heater bypass kit that isolates the water heater. This way, when you flush the system with antifreeze, you won’t be contaminating the unit.

Step 1: If connected, disconnect your boat from its outside water source. Disconnect the electric heating element on the water heater and let it cool.

Step 2: Open all the faucets and activate the fresh water pump. Let the faucets run until the tank has run dry, then deactivate the pump.

Step 3: Drain the water heater and connecting lines, then install the bypass kit.

Step 4: With the water heater bypassed, replace the water you just drained with 4 to 6 gallons of nontoxic marine antifreeze to the water storage tank. Turn on the pump.

Step 5: Open the farthest faucet from the pump and leave it running, first hot, then cold, until you see the antifreeze coming out. Repeat the process with the remaining faucets.

Step 6: Turn off the water pump, and open a faucet to release any leftover pressure.

How to stabilize the fuel tank

Unless you’re winterizing a canoe or kayak, your boat has a fuel tank that also needs some work. Gas doesn’t freeze when water does, but it can degrade when exposed to air for more than 30 days. Thankfully, there are countless fuel stabilizers on the market, which allow your fuel to sit throughout the winter without oxidizing and corroding.

We recommend filling the tank completely full before adding the stabilizer to prevent moisture buildup. Winterizing is also a great time to take care of other basic maintenance tasks, such as changing the gear and engine oil, replacing the air and oil filters, and topping off fluids.

How to winterize a boat engine

At this point, our fuel tank is full of fresh, stabilized fuel and the oil has been changed. There are two more things to do before the engine is rested, however, and they are draining the block and applying fogging oil. Both steps apply to inboard and outboard motors.

First, you must apply aerosol fogging oil to ensure long-term lubrication of the engine. Start the engine and remove the air filter, then spray the oil into the air intake of each cylinder. Turn off the engine, and carefully remove the spark plugs. Apply more fogging oil into each spark plug cylinder, replace the plugs, and you’re all set there.

Next, you must simply drain the cooling water from the engine block to prevent freezing water from expanding. Open the drain plugs and then fill the block with marine antifreeze.

How to winterize the exterior

Now we are nearly done with the entire winterization process. It’s all downhill from here, as all you have to do is wash the boat and prepare the inside.

Thoroughly rinse the boat with fresh water to remove any traces of algae, salt, and grime that could damage the finish. Use a UV-protectant boat wash and scrub brush for stubborn sections, applying a protective wax on the hull for greater protection. Power washers can be a great time-saver here, but don’t put the tip too close or you risk scratching.

How to prevent mold and mildew buildup

If your boat has a housing compartment or other closed spaces, consider the issue of moisture buildup. Even the smallest collections of water can give rise to mold and mildew during storage. Not only do they present an ugly odor, they can permanently damage upholstery and put people’s respiratory health at risk.

With this in mind, we recommend you keep the boat ventilated, install a humidifier, or lay out moisture-absorbing crystals if your conditions demand it.

Andrew Hard is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.