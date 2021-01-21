How to winterize an aboveground pool

How to prepare your aboveground pool for winter

Throughout the swim season, you probably check your pool on a daily basis, making sure that everything is running just right, so you can relax and enjoy it. Once the cold weather comes, however, your pool is forgotten about for many long months.

In that time, algae can grow; the skimmers, pipes, and filter can crack; and the liner can sustain damage. When you take the time to winterize your aboveground pool, you drastically reduce the chances of any of that happening.

When to close your aboveground pool

The climate of your region has the final say on when to close your pool. If it's warm all year round, you can leave your pool open. However, once the temperature drops and stays below 65ºF, it's okay to close your aboveground pool.

The temperature is the key because once it drops below 65ºF, algae is less likely to thrive. If you can wait until the temperature drops lower (closer to 50ºF), that's even better, but it will make winterizing a much less pleasant task.

Clean your pool and test the water

The first step before putting any item away for storage is to make sure that it is clean. An aboveground pool is no different. Before beginning the winterizing process, you will want to use a leaf skimmer (and pool leaf rake, if necessary) to remove any and all debris from the surface of the water. Next, use a pool brush and vacuum to scrub the sides and bottom of your aboveground pool.

After cleaning, give the pool water a final test by using a water testing kit. If you prefer, you can use testing strips, which are much quicker and easier to use, but some feel they are not always as accurate.

As you should know from maintaining your aboveground pool over the summer, the ideal levels are pH between 7.4 and 7.6, chlorine between one part per million and three ppm, alkalinity between 100 ppm and 150 ppm, and calcium hardness between 175 ppm and 225 ppm. If any of the levels are off, make chemical adjustments as you did throughout the summer.

Add winterizing chemicals

The best and easiest way to prepare the pool water for winter is to purchase a comprehensive pool winterizing kit. The right kit will have everything you need, including stain preventer and a shock treatment. Just read and follow the kit's instructions to prepare the pool water for winter.

Clear the lines and drain some water

Water expands when it turns to ice. If you leave water anywhere in the system besides the pool (the pool must have water in it or your liner will suffer damage), it could crack your pool's vital components.

The first area to clear is all of the hoses. Disconnect them, let them drain and air dry, and store them in a safe, dry location that is without direct sunlight. To be sure reassembly goes smoothly in the spring, label all parts.

Remove the skimmer basket from the skimmer, allow it to dry, and store it with the pool hoses. To ensure ice doesn't form inside of the skimmer and crack it, drain your pool until the water level is below the skimmer line. You will need to check the water level any time it rains or snows to be sure the water hasn't risen above the skimmer line.

Winterize the pool pump and filter

Just as you did with the hoses, you will want to detach and drain the pump and air dry before storing. Also, it is a good idea to keep all smaller parts, such as the drain plugs, in one location (maybe a filter basket) so you do not lose anything over the winter.

While there are a number of different types of filters, the winterizing process is similar for all of them. First, you will want to drain the water from the filter. In some instances, you may have a "winterize" option on your multiport valve, but in all other instances, you'll simply open any drain plugs to get the water out.

The filtering material should be removed and rinsed clean before storage. The exception is filter sand, which lasts for four or five years. If you want to leave the sand in the filter, that is an option. If it is too heavy to store indoors, remove all of the drain plugs to help prevent damage from any possible ice expansion that may happen over the winter.

Put away all pool toys and accessories

You're almost done. Now is the time to inspect the area and pick up all of those odds and ends that are scattered about. If you have a shed, that's the perfect place for all of those toys, swim accessories, and pool accessories. If not, storing them in the house or the garage may be an option, but only if you have room. Many people opt for an outdoor storage container. This keeps the inside clutter to a minimum while still providing protection for your pool gear.

Add a pool pillow and a cover

The last step in winterizing your pool is to add a pool pillow and a cover.

The pool cover is important because it keeps debris and (some) animals from getting to the water over the winter. Ultimately, this will greatly decrease the amount of work you will need to do in the spring. The pillow, on the other hand, is a clever inflatable device that goes under the pool cover and keeps any ice that forms in your pool from exerting pressure on the pool walls. This can extend the life of your aboveground pool.

