How to use a food processor

One of the most important countertop appliances in any functional kitchen is the food processor. This simple, powerful device features a varying sized bowl and an S-blade that spins on a motor, allowing users to chop, dice, mince, and puree. With these functions, you can create any number of sauces, pastes, dips, and toppings. A food processor makes meal prep easier by slicing and dicing certain vegetables and, with the right tools, lends itself to creating desserts as well.

We’ll take a look at the main functions of a food processor and how to best use it, as well as a couple important specifications you should consider before purchasing this versatile appliance.

What to consider before choosing a food processor

Power

The motor of the food processor will determine if, and how effectively, the machine can chop and puree certain items. For most basic tasks, like tackling beans and veggies, you will find that a 500- to 600-watt motor will suffice. Kneading dough, breaking down ice, or grinding meat may require a motor that’s at least 700 watts.

Size

Food processors range in size, with some ideal for quick, smaller tasks and others designed for elaborate food prep for larger families. An average size option will hold 8 to 10 cups, and should well service most households, though larger ones feature a 14-cup capacity. Even if you do opt for a mid-range or larger option, we recommend having a small food processor on hand for anything that’s simple and fast to save on counter space and cleanup time.

Main features of a food processor

Pulse

Function : This setting is on virtually every food processor, and allows for the fast, intermittent chopping of larger items, like vegetables. It’s a useful step to take before you puree anything, making ingredients smaller and more manageable, or if you’re looking for a rough texture in your food, or a chunky, mashed quality.

: This setting is on virtually every food processor, and allows for the fast, intermittent chopping of larger items, like vegetables. It’s a useful step to take before you puree anything, making ingredients smaller and more manageable, or if you’re looking for a rough texture in your food, or a chunky, mashed quality. Application : Quickly chop items like garlic, onion, celery or carrots for use in soup, stir fry, or salad. This is also an easy way to make a variety of burgers, where you’re combining several ingredients so that you can make a patty that sticks but isn’t a complete paste.

: Quickly chop items like garlic, onion, celery or carrots for use in soup, stir fry, or salad. This is also an easy way to make a variety of burgers, where you’re combining several ingredients so that you can make a patty that sticks but isn’t a complete paste. Our pick: Hamilton Beach Mini Food Processor. This compact processor is ideal for quickly and efficiently chopping vegetables; it features a 350-watt motor and a stainless steel blade.

Puree

Function : This is the main setting of every food processor, and it may be denoted as “on” or “run” in certain models. This is a continuous process that leads to a blend of ingredients. The higher the speed, the smoother the results.

: This is the main setting of every food processor, and it may be denoted as “on” or “run” in certain models. This is a continuous process that leads to a blend of ingredients. The higher the speed, the smoother the results. Application : Use the puree function to make all kinds of sauces, such as tomato sauce, pesto or hummus. You can create consistency in pancake batter or mashed potatoes, too. Cooked cauliflower and sweet potatoes also make for a great puree.

: Use the puree function to make all kinds of sauces, such as tomato sauce, pesto or hummus. You can create consistency in pancake batter or mashed potatoes, too. Cooked cauliflower and sweet potatoes also make for a great puree. Our pick: Cuisinart Elite 2.0 14-Cup Food Processor. This model is no slouch. With a large capacity and powerful motor, this processor from a trusted kitchenware name can puree and liquify with ease.

Slice and shred

Function : These two similar functions require the use of a plate accessory, which may be included in the purchase or bought separately. It’s essentially a grater that is affixed within the bowl in place of the S-blade.

: These two similar functions require the use of a plate accessory, which may be included in the purchase or bought separately. It’s essentially a grater that is affixed within the bowl in place of the S-blade. Application : Create french fries, cole slaw or cheese shreds with this function. This simple accessory can help diversify salads and make fun toppings and garnishes for soups, pizzas and pastas.

: Create french fries, cole slaw or cheese shreds with this function. This simple accessory can help diversify salads and make fun toppings and garnishes for soups, pizzas and pastas. Our pick: Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor. This mid-sized and well-priced option features the shredding and grating accessory, and just takes one button to get going.

Knead

Function : The inclusion of a “dough blade” caters to those with a need to knead. These blades are typically taller and shorter than the main blade, and many are made of plastic.

: The inclusion of a “dough blade” caters to those with a need to knead. These blades are typically taller and shorter than the main blade, and many are made of plastic. Application : Anything bread-related, both with and without gluten, can be created with the knead function. While pizza dough is most popular, you can craft rolls and other pastries with the right recipes, including cookies.

: Anything bread-related, both with and without gluten, can be created with the knead function. While pizza dough is most popular, you can craft rolls and other pastries with the right recipes, including cookies. Our pick: KitchenAid 9-Cup Premium Food Processor. Though it comes at a higher price point, we like this option that features a separate blade for kneading that’s easy to set up and lock in place.

Feed chute

Function : Most food processors feature a tube on the lid that can be used to add ingredients while the processor is running. The tube is protected by an insert that allows access when removed.

: Most food processors feature a tube on the lid that can be used to add ingredients while the processor is running. The tube is protected by an insert that allows access when removed. Application : Any number of recipes may require thinning out with hot water, oil, broth, or juice, which can be mixed through the chute. It’s also useful adding items to a puree that you don’t want completely smooth. And you can push things down with the insert, like butter, that may otherwise get stuck on the sides.

: Any number of recipes may require thinning out with hot water, oil, broth, or juice, which can be mixed through the chute. It’s also useful adding items to a puree that you don’t want completely smooth. And you can push things down with the insert, like butter, that may otherwise get stuck on the sides. Our pick: Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor. This impressive processor features enough power and versatility to tackle a range of tasks. It also features a wider food chute and includes accessories for kneading and grating.

Tips

Set up properly before adding food . Lock in the bowl to the base, and secure the blade prior to adding food so that the appliance works properly.

. Lock in the bowl to the base, and secure the blade prior to adding food so that the appliance works properly. Avoid overfilling . If the food processor is too crowded, particularly with larger pieces of food, it may struggle to work effectively. Similarly, don’t fill more than half with liquid, as it may seep out and splash.

. If the food processor is too crowded, particularly with larger pieces of food, it may struggle to work effectively. Similarly, don’t fill more than half with liquid, as it may seep out and splash. Regularly scrape the sides . Items will often get stuck to the sides, meaning they won’t be properly chopped and pureed like the rest. You may need to frequently stop, scrape the sides and restart again.

. Items will often get stuck to the sides, meaning they won’t be properly chopped and pureed like the rest. You may need to frequently stop, scrape the sides and restart again. Hand-wash. Though some parts are machine washable, it’s ideal to wash gently by hand with warm water and soap, especially the blade, that could dull in the machine. Dry thoroughly before storing and using again.

