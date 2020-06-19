How to use dumbbells and free weights safely during home workouts

With gyms closed through shelter-in-place, most have had to figure out at-home workout alternatives to maintain their fitness.

As businesses gradually reopen, many are questioning whether a return to a gym is something they're comfortable doing.

Some have also discovered that they really enjoy working out in the comfort of their own home. There's no long drive to the gym, no waiting for machines, and no need to contend with other people's germs. According to eBay sales data, dumbbell sales increased by 1,980 percent between March and April of this year compared to 2019.

Working out with free weights is an accessible, inexpensive way to boost fitness and build strength. At home, though, there's no one watching your form and or spotting you. We surveyed a host of fitness professionals and experts for their top at-home workout safety tips.

Save the heavy weightlifting for the gym

Don't try to do solo heavy weight lifting, like barbell bench presses, says ISSA-certified personal trainer Daniel Rosenthal. He recommends dumbbells for performing the same movement since there's a lower risk of getting pinned beneath the weights.

Wear the right footwear

Rosenthal also recommends ditching socks for at-home workouts, especially on hardwood floors. Get better traction with grippy shoes, or go barefoot for activities like yoga and stretching.

Always wear shoes, however, when handling heavy equipment like free weights to avoid injuring your feet.

Start with bodyweight exercises

Liam Scout, fitness enthusiast and owner of Safe Work Wears, is adamant about the benefits of bodyweight workouts. Bodyweight exercises are excellent for beginners and pose a lower risk for injury than movements that require equipment or heavyweights. Proper form is still essential, but you're less likely to accidentally injure yourself by carefully performing squat movements (holding a kettlebell is you want added weight) than using a squat rack at home alone.

Once bodyweight movements start to feel easy, adding free weights to the mix is a simple and effective way to increase the challenge.

Incorporate warm-ups and cool-downs

Getting warmed up is essential not just for cardio but for weight lifting, as well. Your muscles need just as much priming for strength workouts as they do for a vigorous run. Jamie Hickey, ISSA certified personal trainer and founder of Truism Fitness, explains that lack of a warm-up and cool-down is one of the most common fitness mistakes he sees people make.

It's critical to stretch before exercising, and afterward, it's a good idea to use a foam roller or percussion massager to promote muscle recovery.

Go slow -- literally

People new to working out at home and exercising should indeed take things slowly by doing things like using lighter weights, adjusting movements to make them easier, and performing workouts within the realm of their current abilities.

Hilery Hutchinson also wants homebound fitness enthusiasts to pay attention to the literal speed at which they're exercising. She explains that "[o]ur muscles can be strengthened in a variety of ways, but a big component is the amount of time the muscle is placed under tension. Moving slower can make a workout both safer and harder. I think most people assume faster is better, but it's not! The biggest safety risk I see people take is going too fast and not isolating the movement."

Assess your space

Personal trainer and entrepreneur Tim Bigknee cautions people to make space for their workouts. While he says that a massive amount of room isn't necessary for a successful workout, the area around you should be clear of obstacles. He also urges people to keep track of the equipment they are using to prevent tripping and falling.

Pick up weights properly

Leith Tohme, who represents multiple medical and para-medical clinics specializing in musculoskeletal injuries, says that an alarming number of injuries seen by clients result from poorly executed home exercise programs. Most often, patients complain of back pain. Leith's tip is to always be conscious of form when picking up weights -- don't bend your back, keep it straight, and use your knees to propel your body upright. Wear a brace if necessary.

Track your progress

Married fitness duo Ryan and Alex hammer in on the importance of tracking progress. What does progress tracking have to do with safety? "It makes sure you don't push things too far, too fast. If you go too far, you can note the weight you used and reduce it the following workout. If you're going too slow and it's not challenging you, you can make a note to increase weights next time," says Alex.

Not to mention, keeping track of your improvements is a huge motivator for most.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.