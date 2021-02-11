How to use a Cuisinart food processor

Getting started with a Cuisinart food processor

A food processor is a highly useful kitchen appliance for beginner cooks and seasoned chefs alike. Cuisinart has made a name for themselves with some of the most reliable, user-friendly food processors on the market.

If you’re a new Cuisinart owner or considering making the investment and don’t know where to start, this guide covers what you need to know to make the most of your new kitchen tool. Before long, this handy little machine might find a permanent home on your kitchen counter.

Food processor vs. blender

While there are some clear similarities between food processors and blenders, these two machines are built for different tasks in the kitchen.

Blenders, with their height and pitcher-shaped design, are made to hold a large amount of liquid. Food processors are better suited to dryer ingredients like doughs, sauces, purees and thick dips.

The Cuisinart 14-cup food processor, for example, can only hold about three cups of liquid before springing a leak. For smoothies, thin soups and cocktails, stick with a high-speed blender or hand blender and spare yourself the cleanup.

Food processors beat out blenders in several areas of functionality. Thanks to Cuisinart’s squat shape and large blades, more of the bowl's contents come into contact with the blades during blending. Blenders use gravity to move food in a circular motion within the pitcher, so food on the bottom has to be fully broken down before making room for food at the top to drop down toward the blades. On the other hand, a food processor can more uniformly chop, puree or shred its contents. Depending on how much food you plan to prepare at one time, Cuisinart offers food processors in a variety of sizes, starting with their Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor, which can handle up to three cups.

When to use a food processor

From vibrant pestos to flaky pie dough, there are dozens of recipes to put your Cuisinart to good use. The best times to use your food processor include:

Chopping: If you’re making a simple fresh salsa or an involved dish that requires more chopping than your wrist can handle, the Cuisinart is your friend. Add vegetables in batches to the food processor bowl and use the pulse setting to break them down to your preferred size.

If you’re making a simple fresh salsa or an involved dish that requires more chopping than your wrist can handle, the Cuisinart is your friend. Add vegetables in batches to the food processor bowl and use the pulse setting to break them down to your preferred size. Dough: The food processor’s powerful motor makes it ideal for blending everything from tender pastry doughs to stretchy pizza doughs. If you want to avoid overmixing a flaky pie crust or biscuit dough, use the pulse feature two or three times to just combine the ingredients. For pizza or bread dough, let the machine do the hard work of kneading for several minutes.

The food processor’s powerful motor makes it ideal for blending everything from tender pastry doughs to stretchy pizza doughs. If you want to avoid overmixing a flaky pie crust or biscuit dough, use the pulse feature two or three times to just combine the ingredients. For pizza or bread dough, let the machine do the hard work of kneading for several minutes. Sauces, dressings, and dips: Make fast, fluffy dips and silky smooth sauces in minutes with a Cuisinart. The food chute allows you to drizzle in oil for emulsified mayonnaise or vinaigrettes.

Setting up and operating a Cuisinart food processor

Assembling your new appliance is quick and easy. When you bring it home, remove all the pieces from the box and wash them using the cleaning instructions.

When you’re ready to start cooking, plug in the motor base. Fix the bowl onto the motor base by lining up the handle with the front of the machine, then place the blade on the center post until it locks into place. Add your ingredients to the bowl.

Next, affix the lid in place. It will lock in when the food chute is at the back of the food processor bowl, opposite the handle. As a safety feature, the machine won’t run until everything — bowl, blade and lid — is fully locked into place.

Use the paddles on the motor base to run the machine. Push the “on” button all the way down to run the machine continuously, or for shorter bursts of speed, use the pulse feature by quickly pressing the paddle on and off.

While the machine is running, you can remove the lid on the food chute and drop or pour in ingredients. This is handy when you want various ingredients to have different textures or you’re emulsifying a sauce.

Cuisinart attachments

Our favorite Cuisinart food processor comes with several handy attachments that provide a range of possibilities in the kitchen.

Included with the food processor, blade and bowl are a slicing disc and a shredding disc. These two stainless steel attachments fit into the food processor to effortlessly slice or shred fruits, vegetables and cheese.

To use the attachments, place the disc upside-down on the counter and click the plastic post into place. Then insert the post in the center of the food processor, being careful to hold the disc by the sides, as the blade is sharp. Lock the food processor lid into place.

Insert ingredients into the food chute at the top of the lid and press the paddles to start the motor. Watch as your food processor makes quick work of everything, from hardy sweet potatoes to juicy tomatoes.

Slicing disc

The slicing disc has a long, narrow blade to make uniform slices. Cutting ingredients to the same size is essential for even cooking. With a slicing blade, there’s no doubt that every slice is exactly uniform.

Shredding disc

The shredding disc does just what you’d expect — it instantly turns hard cheeses, fresh vegetables and more into uniform shreds. With a food processor, you can skip the hard-to-clean box grater or hand-crank cheese grater.

Cleaning a Cuisinart food processor

The best way to ensure your Cuisinart food processor has a long lifespan is to take proper care of it. Fortunately, these machines are easy to clean with a dish towel and a bit of dish soap.

Steps to clean a food processor after every use:

As soon as you’re done with them, wash the blade and any attachments to keep them sharp. Use a soft scrubber and dish soap to remove any food, and be sure to check under the blade, where food can easily get stuck. Dry the blade and attachments thoroughly to prevent rust. Clean the food processor bowl and lid on the top rack of the dishwasher or by hand with warm water and dish soap. Avoid abrasive scrubbers that can scratch the plastic and always dry the pieces thoroughly. Wet an absorbent dish towel and wipe down the motor. Never submerge this in water and always dry the motor base thoroughly.

Lizzy Briskin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.