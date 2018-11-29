Everyone knows you toast bread with a toaster. You’ve been doing that your whole life, right?

But there are times you need another option.

What if your toaster is broken? What if you’re hosting breakfast or brunch and need toast for a crowd?

And what if you’re making an appetizer like bruschetta? Or homemade bread crumbs? How about stuffing?

That’s when you need to put your oven to work! It’s a simple and convenient solution.

How to Toast Bread in the Oven

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Place your slices of bread on a baking sheet. Toast the bread on the middle rack of your oven for 10 minutes, flipping over your slices after five minutes. For darker toast, leave the bread in a little longer, but don’t let it burn.

Toasting Bread Cubes for Stuffing

The oven is perfect for toasting bread cubes needed for homemade stuffing. Set the temperature to 350 degrees F.

Place your cubes in a single layer on a sheet pan. Lightly spray some oil on the bread and toast the cubes on the middle rack for 8-10 minutes, or until golden.

How to Toast Bread Crumbs in the Oven

Toasting bread crumbs in the oven is quick and easy. Spread the crumbs on a sheet pan. Toast them on the center rack of a 350-degree oven for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Storing Toast

It’s best to eat toast as soon as possible. But if you’ve got leftovers or need to store toasted bread cubes, your best bet is a plastic, resealable bag.

When your toast is cooled off, place it inside the bag and press out all the air before zipping it closed.

Store the bag of toast at room temperature for a few days or freeze it.

