How to throw the perfect punch (VIDEO)

A good punch involves not only your fist and arm but also your shoulders, hips, and legs.

Facing your target, you should stand with your feet about two feet apart with your dominant foot in the back.

To perform a jab, follow these steps:

In a fighting stance, hold your fists in front of your chest.

Extend your front (non-dominant) arm so that your fist rotates until your knuckles are parallel with the ground, striking your target.

At the same time, drive the force behind your punch from your back (dominant) leg, twisting your hips and shoulders to add extra power.



To perform a cross, follow these steps:

In a fighting stance, hold your fists in front of your chest.

Extend your rear (dominant) arm so that your fist rotates until your knuckles are parallel with the ground, striking your target.

Drive the force of your punch with your back (dominant) leg, pivoting your foot and twisting your hips and shoulders.



Use these two basic punches together for a great workout.

To see an example of these punches, watch our step-by-step video. And don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content to help you get the most out of your things.

