How to Thaw Chicken Fast
We’ve all been there. It’s 5:30 p.m., and there’s nothing to cook for dinner except frozen chicken breasts, thighs or drumsticks.
Now what?
We need a way to defrost the chicken pieces quickly and safely. The fastest way is using the microwave, where it will take about 7-9 minutes per pound, depending on the make of your appliance.
Keep in mind, if you have a whole chicken, it’s best to thaw it in the refrigerator for a couple days.
Thawing Chicken in the Microwave
- Place your package of chicken on a microwave-safe plate and put in the microwave.
- Heat on the defrost setting of your microwave for a minute or two, just enough to be able to pry the chicken pieces out of the package.
- Discard the package, clean your plate, and place the frozen chicken directly on the plate.
- Cover the chicken loosely with wax paper to prevent any juices from splashing your microwave.
- Heat on the defrost setting according to your microwave’s instructions per pound of poultry, but subtract a minute or two.
- Keep an eye on the chicken to make sure it’s not getting cooked on the edges. You just want it thawed.
- Cook the thawed chicken immediately.
Thawing Chicken in Water
- Fill a large bowl with cold water. Don’t use warm or hot water, as that can cause bacteria to grow while you’re thawing the chicken.
- Place your package of frozen chicken in the bowl, submerging it under the water. After 10 minutes or so, remove the chicken from the package and place the meat in a resealable plastic bag.
- Drain the water from your bowl (the water won’t be cold enough anymore) and replace it with fresh, cold water. Submerge the bag of chicken in your bowl.
- Wait another 10 minutes and check on the progress. You may need to change the water again.
- It should take up to 30 minutes total to thaw your chicken pieces.
Planning a dinner party and need some inspiration?
How about looking for a new slow cooker dinner idea?
We’ve got you covered in our ever-growing Facebook group! If you’re not a member yet, why not?!
We’re chatting cooking techniques, dessert ideas, and everything in between. If you’re already a member, invite your friends to join us too!