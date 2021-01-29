Changing dog food

Your dog's diet contributes to longevity and good health, which is why you want to feed them quality food. Unhealthy dog food with excessive fillers is like the canine equivalent of junk food and won't be doing your dog any favors. Whatever your reason for a change, when you switch dog food, it's important to do so properly and to think carefully about the food you're switching to.

Keep reading for more information on how to switch dog food the right way. With the proper food, you'll have a happy, healthy dog on your hands.

Why to switch dog food

There are several reasons why you might want to switch dog food. Perhaps you've recently realized that the brand you're using isn't of the best quality and want to feed your dog something better. If your dog seems to have lost their appetite and you're wondering, Why won't my dog eat their food?, it might be time for a change, assuming you've ruled out potential health concerns. You should also switch dog food as soon as possible if you think the food is making your dog sick or you've learned your canine companion is allergic to one of the ingredients.

How to choose the right new food for your dog

You have several factors to consider when deciding which new food to feed your dog. If you’re looking for something your dog will eagerly eat at mealtime, consider the flavor carefully and choose one with a different primary protein source. For instance, you might replace a fish formula with a chicken-based formula. Avoid trends in dog food, such as grain-free food. Unless your dog has allergies, we recommend a solid grain-containing dog food since whole grains are good for the heart and grain-free dog foods have been linked to certain types of heart disease in dogs.

You'll need to decide whether you'd rather feed your pet kibble, wet food, or a mixture of the two. Picky dogs might find wet food more palatable, but wet food alone can be expensive. Although less common, you can also find alternative types of dog food, such as freeze-dried dog food and raw dog food.

How to switch dog food gradually

The best way to switch dog food is over the course of around a week. This helps avoid digestive problems, such as diarrhea, vomiting, and excess flatulence. Often, when dog owners think a new food doesn't agree with their dog, it's because they've transitioned too quickly. Here’s a rough schedule to help your dog transition:

On days one and two, feed 75% old food and 25% new foodOn days three and four, feed 50% old food and 50% new foodOn days five and six, feed 25% old food and 75% new foodFrom day seven and on, feed only the new food

Before switching, compare the feeding guidelines on the old food and the new food. If the new food is higher or lower in calories, this will affect the portion size you should feed your dog. When feeding kibble, using a scoop measure makes it easier to correctly portion out your dog's food.

When to consider switching quickly

Although we'd almost always recommend switching foods gradually, there are some situations in which it makes sense to switch foods immediately. This is generally in cases where you believe the food is causing an allergic reaction in your dog or making them sick, though it's wise to see your vet before jumping to conclusions.

If you must switch your dog's food without a gradual transition period, consider first skipping a meal and then feeding your dog around half to three-quarters of their normal portion size for a couple of meals. A canine probiotic supplement can also help to avoid unpleasant gastroenterological symptoms, like vomiting and loose stools.

Observing your dog when switching foods

When switching your dog to a new food, it's important you keep an eye on your canine companion to make sure it agrees with them. Watch for signs that the new food might not agree with your dog, such as diarrhea, vomiting, itchiness, or lethargy. It's not unusual to have some changes in stool texture at first, but liquid diarrhea isn't normal, especially if you gradually introduce the new food.

Over time, if the new food is agreeing with your dog, you should notice that they have a decent amount of energy (not sluggish or hyperactive), bright eyes, a healthy coat and skin, properly formed stools, and enthusiasm about mealtimes.

The right food can make more of a difference to your dog's well-being than you might imagine.

