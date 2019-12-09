How to survive family time over the holidays

Anxious about the upcoming holidays and the family time this season requires? We've got some great bottles of wine that can help.

Embarrassing moments are casually tossed into a minefield of mixed company during family get-togethers and often no one leaves the battlefield unscathed. The secret to survival is to bring your own holiday cheer.

The professionals have endless strategies for dealing with all of the potential triggers that abound during this high-stress time of year, but we have other (simpler) ideas.

These strategies might not be approved by the AMA, but we hope they can do something that your in-laws can't ... help you have a happy holiday season.

Wine

A little wine may help you loosen your grip enough to let go of the little things that don't really matter so you can focus on the warmth and camaraderie that are truly important. If it works, then why not?

Red Car Wine Company 2014 Chardonnay Ritchie Vineyard Sonoma Coast: $40 at Wine Access

This highly rated Chardonnay is infused with an abundance of citrus, ranging from lemon to tangerine, while sustaining an enjoyable rich chalk that delivers delightful hints of lilac. Stay cool, calm, and collected no matter what with this bottle.

Rudd Estate 2017 Sauvignon Blanc Mt: $80 at Wine Access

This Sauvignon Blanc is brimming with a potent fruit intensity that delivers a tropical citrus palate. Mint and flowers enhance the experience to create a fresh and lively wine that can revitalize your holiday spirits.

Chateau Clos de Sarpe 2015 Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classe: $110 at Wine Access

Treat yourself to a truly top-quality wine experience this season. This is an elegant ruby that features a robust and vibrant tingle of ripe blackberry and blueberry with a tease of chocolate that could best be described as tantalizing.

I Collazzi 2016 Toscana: $35 at Wine Access

Affordable doesn't mean inferior. The blackberries gift Collazzi's Cabernet Sauvignon with a luxurious reddish-black color. The taste is alive with an abundance of flavors ranging from cherries to energizing espresso, making this wine a devilishly dark delight.

Napa Insider The Halpin Collector's Set: $125 at Wine Access

If you want to be prepared for anything the holiday might throw at you, this collector's set from Napa Valley will satisfy all of your red wine needs. Included in this quartet of favorites is a 2015 Halpin Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2015 Halpin Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2016 Halpin Red Wine, and a 2016 Halpin Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon.

Other strategies

If you prefer not to result to wine -- or if wine won't be enough -- here are some other strategies to stay cheerful through the holidays.

Cards Against Humanity: $25 at Amazon

Cards Against Humanity bills itself as "a party game for horrible people," so who better to play it with than your family? The themes are adult - very adult - and you can use the game to sublimate your deeper, perhaps slightly less acceptable, feelings into something that is not only better tolerated, but a whole lot more fun.

Snowman Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser: $34.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

If the family get-together is going to be stressful, maybe it's best to diffuse the situation before it causes too much anxiety. An essential oil diffuser can release a calming mist of lavender or rose to help keep the atmosphere a little more relaxed. This model is cleverly disguised as a snowman, so it will fit right in with the wintery theme of your holiday decor.

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones: $169 at Amazon

If you don't like where the conversation is headed, all you have to do is pop in these noise-cancelling headphones and drift away to your own private sonic oasis. Effortlessly free yourself from pointless political rants, endless streams of dad jokes, and all other forms of social discomfort with these handy conversation blockers.

Sharper Image Calming Comfort Weighted Blanket: $99.99 at Macy's (was $200)

Sometimes all it takes is knowing that there's a luxurious reward waiting for you at the end of the day to make it through. When the party is over and the house is once again yours, climb into bed and find serenity beneath a cozy weighted blanket to enjoy a blissfully restful night.

This also makes for a great present for someone else, as well.

