How to store red wine

Best way to store red wine

Modern producers create a lot of red wine varieties for immediate consumption. It’s ready to drink as soon as you bring it home from the store.

However, if you’re something of a connoisseur — whether experienced or just learning this fascinating subject — you’ll generally save money by buying a case of 12. But to get the most out of your purchase, you’ll need to think about how and where to store it. For instance, if you’re investing in better quality wine, it will need to rest longer than average — possibly a decade or more — in optimal conditions to fully improve its flavor.

In this article, we’re looking into quick and easy solutions for storing red wine for whatever period necessary.

Short-term red wine storage

First, let’s look at saving the remainder of a bottle of wine that wasn’t finished, so it doesn’t go to waste.

As soon as you pulled the cork, air got in. Initially that’s a good thing, allowing the red wine to “breathe” and enhancing the flavor. However, if left open more than a few hours, it will start to sour. Forcing the cork back in does little good as the oxygen trapped inside still attacks the remaining wine.

The solution is a small, handheld pump that extracts that air. Vacu Vin is a leading brand, and their device is both effective and very affordable. If you struggle with grip, the alternative is the Oxo Wine Saver, which has a large, easy-to-use handle. Once the air is extracted, the wine will stay drinkable for several more days. Keeping it in the fridge will help too, just remove it an hour before you want to drink it.

Long-term red wine storage

The obvious solution if you want to store red wine for any length of time is a wine rack, and there are models available of every size and to suit any décor. Among those we’ve looked at recently, the stylish 23-bottle Sorbus would look good in many kitchens or other room settings, while the 54-bottle Connoisseurs Deluxe would suit a larger installation in a cellar or basement, for example. Both are sturdy as well as functional.

If you’re using large wine racks, it’s a good idea to secure them to a wall with brackets and/or wire so there’s no chance of them toppling over. Laying wine down in this manner also helps prevent natural cork from drying out. If that happens, wine can leak out. It will also make the cork brittle, so it breaks up when you try to remove it.

Where should you put your wine rack?

Placement of your wine rack is important. There’s a common misconception that cold will spoil red wine. That’s true if it freezes, but being chilled won’t do it any harm (in fact, in Spain and Portugal, it’s often served that way). Anywhere from mid 40°F up to around 65°F is fine. What you do need to avoid is fluctuations in conditions — cycling between cold and hot, or changing temperature quickly. Light is also a factor in aging red wine, so valuable vintages should be kept in the dark where possible, and certainly out of direct sunlight.

A kitchen makes a convenient area to store red wines that will be consumed relatively quickly, but avoid placing them near a radiator or air conditioning unit. By the same token, while basements frequently maintain a steady temperature throughout the seasons, you don’t want to put a wine rack near your furnace.

Storing red wine in a wine cooler

The ultimate temperature-controlled environment for storing red wine in the modern home is a stand-alone wine cooler. Some people’s initial reaction might be that you don’t need a “cooler” for red wine because “expert advice” is always to serve it at room temperature. While that’s true, the advice dates back to before people had centrally heated homes — and “room temperature” was quite a lot lower.

A compact unit like the Wine Enthusiast 12-Bottle Wine Cooler is an efficient low-budget appliance that can sit on a countertop providing quick and convenient access to stored red wine. It has a digital control panel on the door, easy-to-clean chrome racks inside, and uses solid-state cooling rather than gas, so it has minimal energy requirements. For those who would prefer greater capacity, the Kalamera 45-Bottle Freestanding Wine Cooler is a very popular model that benefits from dual cooling zones, giving you the opportunity to store red wine and white wine in the same cabinet.

For those with bigger budgets, attractive and functional custom-built red wine storage can be fitted in under-used areas of the home — like the gap beneath stairs — or can be constructed as self-contained rooms within a garage.

Whatever method you choose, the golden rules of how to store red wine are simple: A relatively constant temperature, out of direct sunlight, with as little disturbance as possible until it’s time to enjoy it.

