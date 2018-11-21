How to Store Apples

Did you know the average American eats 16 pounds of apples a year? Apples are the second most popular fruit in the United States, after bananas.

Around the world, 10,000 varieties of apples are grown, with 7,000 of those in America. Interestingly, China is the largest producer of apples, followed by the United States.

Apples provide nutrition benefits such as fiber and Vitamin C, plus antioxidants that prevent inflammation. They’re delicious as a snack, baked into apple pie, tossed in a salad or blended into a smoothie.

Is it any wonder the apple is so popular?

Whether you’re picking apples in the fall or buying them at the store, here’s how to store your apples for maximum freshness.

Tips for Storing Apples

1.Keep them in the crisper drawer in your refrigerator. Apples give off ethylene gas, which makes them ripen (and rot) quicker, but the cold temperature will help slow that process.

2.If possible, store the apples separately from other fruit and vegetables. The ethylene from the apples will make your other produce ripen quickly.

3.Keep the apples in a plastic bag with holes to make the fruit stay fresh longer.

4.Keep the apples whole instead of cutting them up before storing them in the refrigerator. Cut apples will turn brown quickly from oxygen in the air. If you need to store apple slices in the refrigerator, add a little lemon juice to them so they don’t brown as quickly, or freeze the apple slices.

How Long do Apples Last?

Apples stored properly in the refrigerator will stay fresh for 1-2 months. Apples stored at room temperature will keep for 5-7 days.

You can freeze apples for 10-12 months for best quality, but they can stay there indefinitely. Before freezing the apples, peel, core, slice and coat them with a solution of ascorbic acid and water. Use one teaspoon of ascorbic acid for every six tablespoons of water.

The Best Apples for Storing

Some varieties of apples keep better than others. Thick-skinned apples such as Fuji, McIntosh, Granny Smith and Rome hold up better during storage. Honey Crisp apples also keep well.

Thin-skinned apples such as Gala and Delicious will not keep as long. Try to use them sooner.

