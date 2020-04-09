How to stop wasting food and throwing money away

These days, we're all cooking and eating more food at home. It's an opportune time to try out new recipes or ingredients and to keep your pantry and fridge well-stocked.

But did you know that approximately 76 billion pounds of food is wasted each year in U.S. households alone?

This comes out to a whopping 238 pounds of food per year per household. Not only does this stretch our planet's limited resources, but it also costs the average family $1,800 annually.

You can save yourself money (and trips to the store) by strategizing to get the most out of every food item you buy, and it's totally worth the minimal effort required. Here's how.

Put things into proper containers

If you store dry goods and leftovers properly, they'll last longer and you'll be more likely to use them all up.

OXO Good Grips Baking Essentials POP Container Set: $47.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $59.99)

These containers keep flour, pasta, oats, rice, and other dry goods fresher for longer. They help prevent moisture and bug infestations. Plus, when you organize your cupboards neatly, you're less likely to lose track of what you have in stock.

Pyrex Simply Store 22-pc. Food Storage Set: $29.99 at Kohl's (was $59.99)

If you store leftovers in convenient containers, you're more likely to actually eat them rather than leave them languishing at the back of the fridge. These glass Pyrex containers are far more eco-friendly than plastic ones, and they're microwave- and oven-safe for easy reheating.

Elite Colored Round Silicone Covers: $16.14 at The Home Depot

Sometimes you just don't want to wash an extra dish, so consider simply storing leftovers in the cooking pan or the bowl you were eating from and using a silicone cover to keep it fresh. If you make things easier on yourself, you're more likely to actually follow through.

Protect half-used ingredients

How many times has the leftover half of a cucumber gone rotten in your fridge or half a bag of herbs wilted into sludge? Stop this from happening by taking steps to preserve partially used ingredients.

Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps: $16 at Amazon (was $18)

You can use beeswax wraps for wrapping up partial blocks of cheese, cut fruits and vegetables (like the remainder of an apple or half an onion), fresh herbs, and all manner of other foods to maintain their freshness.

Food Huggers Silicone Avocado Huggers: $10.95 at Amazon

If you rarely eat a whole avocado in one sitting, keep the remaining half fresh with this nifty little device made specifically for that purpose. You'll receive two sizes for both small and large avocados.

Hutzler Onion Saver: $4.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This little onion-shaped pot keeps partially used onions fresh for a few days and prevents them from drying out until you're ready to use them up.

Think4Earth Reusable Bread Bag: $17.95 at Amazon

Imagine how many pieces of bread you could save from molding with a reusable bread bag. If you tend to freeze bread to keep it fresh, this bag has a special lining so you can freeze loaves for up to three months without freezer burn.

Use veggie scraps to make homemade stock

Did you know that simple vegetable scraps can make rich, delicious stock to use in soups and stews? Now there's no need to waste even the parts of vegetables that are too tough or fibrous to eat.

ExcelSteel Stock Pot with Strainer: $65.30 at The Home Depot

Once you've collected all your veggie scraps, you'll need a large stock pot so you can cook them into broth. Just add the veggie bits, water, salt, and any desired herbs or spices. This pot has a built-in strainer to make it easier to remove the scraps afterward.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag: $19.97 at Amazon

You can keep the vegetable scraps in your freezer inside this half-gallon reusable freezer-safe bag until you collect enough to make a broth.

Grow your own herbs

If you often buy fresh herbs then find they go to waste before you can use them all, growing your own herbs might be the answer. Even if you have no plant-growing experience, it's easier than you might think if you have the right tools.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3: $99.95 at Amazon

This hydroponic growing system is perfect for growing herbs indoors -- especially when you don't have a sunny spot to grow them in -- since there's a built-in grow light to help keep your plants healthy.

Dryden Trading Company Indoor/Outdoor Herb Garden Kit: $59.95 at Amazon

With this kit, you'll get everything you need to start your own windowsill herb garden, including an attractive wooden planter, potting soil, and seeds.

Plan out meals before you grocery shop... and stick to the plan

Meal planning is one of the most surefire ways of reducing food waste because you won't be buying ingredients unless you definitely need them for one of the meals you've planned. You need to stick to your meal plan, though, rather than succumbing to the temptation of delivery.

Kate Spade New York Weekly Meal Planner: $12.60 at Amazon (was $18)

This handy meal planner pad has enough pages to plan out an entire year's worth of meals. It even comes with a perforative shopping list area that you can tear out and take to the store with you.

Knock Knock All Out Of Pad Grocery List Note Pad: $6.36 at Amazon

Sick of writing out your grocery list by hand? This one features checkboxes so you can quickly and easily complete your shopping list throughout the week with minimal effort.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.