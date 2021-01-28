How to stop a puppy from crying at night

Stop your puppy's nighttime crying

When you first bring a puppy home, you and your house are unfamiliar, so puppies often feel unsettled at first. While not unusual, nighttime crying can be heartbreaking for a new puppy parent. Luckily, there are plenty of options you can try to fix it.

If you're wondering how to stop puppy crying at night, you're in the right place. Remember to be calm and patient with your new furry family member, and they'll soon settle into their routine.

Let your puppy sleep near you

Dogs are social animals and hate being kept away from the rest of their pack. Remember that your puppy has just been separated from their littermates and mother, and you are now their family group. If you shut your puppy downstairs to sleep, they're probably crying because they want to be near you. This doesn't mean you have to let your puppy sleep in bed with you — unless you want to — but allowing them to sleep on their own bed in the same room as you is likely to stop their crying.

Bear in mind that your puppy will probably want to keep sleeping as an adult dog wherever they sleep as a puppy. Therefore, it's best not to let your puppy sleep in your bed unless you're willing to let them sleep in your bed when they're fully grown. Otherwise, training them to sleep in their own bed down the line will be another challenge to overcome.

Play with and exercise your puppy

A tired puppy is more likely to sleep soundly. If your pup is old enough to be walked and has had all the relevant vaccinations, a pre-bed walk can help to tire them out, but otherwise a vigorous play session will help. Try throwing a ball or other toy for your puppy to fetch, either in the house or yard or engaging in a long game of tug. Mental stimulation will also help tire your puppy out, especially if it's of a working breed or other high energy breed. Puzzle toys are great for mental stimulation, but even basic trick or obedience training sessions will get that puppy brain working.

Allow for puppy potty breaks

Puppies usually head off to their new homes at around eight weeks old, but most dogs can't go through the night without a potty break until they're at least 12 to 16 weeks old. As such, your puppy crying at night could be caused by needing to go out and do their business. Just like you might expect nighttime wakings with a newborn baby, you should expect to get up once or twice in the night to let your puppy go potty. If you really can't drag yourself out of bed, you should at least place pee pads near the door or in another convenient location so your puppy can use them during the night. Make sure to also let your puppy out to eliminate last thing before you go to bed.

Comfort your puppy, but don't give them attention

If your puppy is crying in the night because they're bored and want some attention, giving it to them will only reinforce the behavior so they'll learn that crying gets them what they want. Never punish your dog for crying in the night, either, since punishing dogs is cruel and also unnecessary since it doesn't work to change behaviors.

Offer comfort by allowing your dog to sleep near you, but don't pet them or talk to them if they cry in the night. Even telling your puppy to shush is classified as attention and likely to make your puppy whine more in the future. Try giving your puppy a T-shirt or sweater that you've worn so your scent can comfort them in the night without giving attention. You can also buy toys that simulate the warmth and heartbeat your puppy will be used to, having spent their early week sleeping curled up with other dogs.

Consider underlying health conditions

If your puppy seems perfectly well during the day, it's unlikely that their nighttime crying is caused by a health issue. However, it's worth checking out if you've explored all other avenues and the crying persists. Look out for signs of illness, injury, or allergies, such as itching, runny eyes, limping, loose stools, loss of appetite, abnormal breathing, vomiting, or lethargy. You should take your puppy to see a vet right away if you think they might be unwell, otherwise a quick health check is still a good idea if your puppy keeps crying in the night and you've tried all our other suggestions.

