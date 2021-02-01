How to stay warm on cold winter days in your home office

Stay warm while working from home in the cold

Any amount of discomfort while you're trying to focus on work can quickly lead to inefficiency and distraction. If you don’t have the proper home office space to stay comfortable and cozy through the winter, it’s sure to take a toll on your productivity.

Fortunately, it’s easy to keep warm while working from home without running up your heating bill. Here are some tips and products to help you stay warm in your home office, no matter how cold it gets outside.

Best clothes for working from home in winter

The first step to staying warm is choosing the right clothes.

It’s quite common for feet (and hands) to be more susceptible to the cold; as your core works hard to stay warm, extremities may constrict. Invest in thick wool socks and a pair of comfortable house slippers for added warmth.

Avoid wearing jeans at the home office as they do a poor job keeping you insulated; they’ll attract cold and stay cold. If it’s seriously chilly, you may want to consider layering by starting with thermal underwear and then adding a pair of loungewear pants: these should suffice if you need to pop outside briefly as well. For the upper body, polyester or silk make for quality base layers as they are comfortable while also wicking away any moisture, then add a cozy sweater or hoodie on top.

When layering, you want your clothes to feel snug but not too tight. Leave a bit of room between the layers to allow warm air to move around. Since you’re staying inside, you don’t need to worry about an outer layer that would be designed for breaking through wind or resisting water — you can just find what feels cozy.

Best accessories for working from home in winter

Your extremities are most at risk of getting cold quickly. Cover your ears with either a beanie, headband or earmuffs; in most cases, you can get away with wearing earbuds underneath if needed while working. For your hands, gloves don’t allow the most dexterity with typing, but these fingerless gloves may do the trick while keeping your wrist and palms warm.

A scarf is another useful accessory for feeling warm and cozy; keeping your neck insulated goes a long way toward keeping you at a comfortable temperature. Since there’s no wind in your home office, your scarf doesn’t need to be fitted too tight — something loose and comfy will do the trick.

We mentioned that many people are prone to cold extremities; if you’re one of them, you may want to invest in hand or foot warmers to use as needed for fast relief.

Home office accessories to keep you warm

Assess your work area to see if there are ways to make it better insulated and warmer. Cold air tends to enter a room through the windows, so you can lessen drafts by placing blankets or towels along the sill. Savvy curtain practices can also help maintain a desirable temperature over time.

Thermal curtains can prevent the movement of cold air during the winter. When it’s sunny out, keep your curtains open, but when it grows dark, close the curtains to prevent heat from escaping.

Check to make sure your radiator or heater isn’t blocked in any way. Allow the air to escape and diffuse throughout the home. A space heater is also a smart investment to set up near your home desk.

Tips for staying warm while working from home

Consume hot food and drinks

Enjoy hot beverages and food throughout the day to help you stay warm. Switch your usual lunchtime salad for a warm soup, and get a mug warmer for your desk so you always have a steaming cup of coffee or tea available.

When cooking, you can use the oven or stove instead of the microwave, as they may help heat up the kitchen and surrounding rooms; leaving the oven door open after use will help disperse the heat.

Work out during your workday

A good workout in the middle of the day can help get the blood pumping and the temperature rising. But don’t do any workouts, however mild, in your work clothes. Any bit of moisture, like sweat, can keep you colder longer. Change your clothes when you workout, or when you sweat, so that you can keep your cozy apparel dry.

Take a hot shower

Similarly, a quick hot shower is another way to warm up substantially. In order to maintain the warmth, we recommend thoroughly drying off and dressing in the bathroom where it’s still hot instead of venturing into colder spaces. Or, change into an appropriately thick and comfortable robe to keep your internal temperature high. Turn off the fan to help leave the immediate space hot and humid.

Take a cold shower

If you’re feeling ambitious and trust the process, embrace a bit of cold water while you’re bathing. Immerse yourself in a frigid waterfall for five or 10 seconds during or at the end of your shower — the cold will stimulate your circulation and get your blood pumping faster, which will help keep you warm well after you leave the bathroom.

Move upstairs

Some rooms will simply be warmer than others; if you have the option, set up your workstation on upper floors as heat rises and those areas may be warmer than rooms downstairs. If you have a ceiling fan, operating it at a low speed in a clockwise direction will push that hot air downward. When it comes to staying warm, every little bit helps.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.