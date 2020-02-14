How to stay physically active even if you have young kids

Being a parent means no two days are the same. Balancing a busy schedule of preschool, playdates, or doctor appointments is no small task. It's even harder when the unexpected arises, which means your day quickly escalates from organized to OMG.

It can also mean less personal time, which you're already hard-pressed to find as a parent.

Staying physically active, especially if you have young kids, can be a challenge. While your tiny humans have you doing laps on a daily basis, it's still important to maintain a commitment to your health and fitness.

So how do you do that? Here are some life hacks and helpful products, recommended by active parents of young kids, that are bound to keep you on track toward your wellness goals.

When the kids are in tow

If your alone time is close to non-existent, find activities that you and the kids can do together. After all, if the kids tire themselves out, you might have a reprieve with naptime or an early night.

Juliet Paige Exercise Dice 3-Pack: $23.97 at Amazon

Why not exercise alongside your pint-sized busybodies? Once you turn it into a game, the humdrum fitness routine becomes a total ninja warrior challenge. Everyone will enjoy the spontaneity of jumping jacks and lunges (but maybe not planks).

Instep Trailer: $99+ at Amazon

Get back to riding your bike with your kids in tow -- literally. This weatherproof trailer is equipped with a breathable mesh cover and comfortable seat for your little one. It's a fun way to introduce your kids to cycling, too.

Papaison Adjustable Inline Skates for Adults: $59.99+ at Amazon

Walking your kids to school is a great start, so why not make it more fun? Inline skating engages your core and lower body, and helps develop balance and coordination. There's a reason why roller skating had such a big moment in the 80s.

Getting fit before the kids are up

Can't hit up a morning spin class? Convenience is key; invest in fitness equipment for your home so you can sneak in exercise during the wee hours.

YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Swing Set with DVD: $89.95 at Amazon (was $99)

When you can't attend a yoga class, bring your practice home -- and take it to the next level with this aerial yoga set. Mount it in your basement or garage to get a killer core workout. Besides, it's fun to hang suspended a few feet off the ground before diving into your daily parental duties.

MANTRA Sports Exercise Ball Chair: $37.97+ at Amazon

If you're short on time and space, an exercise ball is ideal for a well-rounded workout. This set includes a pump as well as resistance bands, seat trainer, and exercise poster.

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym: $699 at Amazon

Think of this fitness machine as a full-blown home gym. Enjoy a total body workout with over 60 exercises and up to 410 pounds of resistance. It's the best way to get buff in the comfort of your own home.

Video game workouts

Are your kids big-time gamers? While most video games keep you couch-bound, these get you on your feet for all the action. In fact, they're even kid-friendly with E or E10+ ratings. You'll be able to keep the young ones occupied while you get your sweat on.

Just Dance 2020 for Nintendo Switch: $34.94 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Bust a move and burn up to 500 calories an hour. You'll be able to dance your heart out and master choreography as you level your skills. You can challenge your kids to a dance-off to add in some healthy competition.

Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch: $47.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Welcome Wimbledon into your living room with none other than Mario himself -- and a few buddies and bosses, too. This action-packed game has plenty of exciting challenges so if you're a competitive tennis player, you'll love this fun spin on your favorite sport.

Fitness Boxing for Nintendo Switch: $49.99 at Amazon

Channel your inner ninja and give this game a try for the ultimate upper body workout. Box, bob, and weave to the beats of songs from popular artists. Enter the virtual ring on your own and set in-game goals, which you'll undoubtedly crush with every match.

Get the family outside

Love the great outdoors? Take in all Mother Nature has to offer with these engaging outdoor activities for parents and kids alike.

Boulder Portable Net Set: $49.99+ at Amazon

Who knew a net could be so versatile? This adjustable-height design can be used for soccer, badminton, volleyball, and more. It's travel-ready with a carrying case, so it's perfect to set up at the park or campground to burn calories in a game with the kids.

Fun Knuckles Swimming Pool Basketball Set: $34.99 at Amazon

Aquatic fitness is a slam dunk with this inflatable hoop. Even though you're in a pool, you'll feel the burn as you reach for overhead shots and swim for the basketball. The whole family can enjoy this one, or you can take shots in between Olympic laps while your kids stay occupied.

Pelican Monaco DXL Pedal Boat: $549.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Your quads will be on fire after pedaling around your favorite lake or pond. With a tandem design, it's the perfect boat to introduce kids to water sports. Enjoy its charming canopy and convenient cooler for refreshments (including adult beverages if you're so inclined).

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.