How to stay cozy in a cold office

Offices never seem to be just the right temperature - at all times of the year, they are often downright freezing thanks to air conditioning or insufficient heat circulation.

Unfortunately, cozy clothes and blankets aren't exactly polished and professional, so staying warm can require some clever office-appropriate hacks.

After all, typing is hard when your fingers are numb.

If your office is a chilly place, here are some ways to stay comfortable -- no battling your coworkers over the thermostat required.

Get a space heater

This is the biggest no-brainer to get if your office allows it (some do not, usually because of energy concerns -- and you don't want to be that person who shorts out the system). A small 500-watt space heater can go under your desk or next to you and can keep you comfortable all day long.

Wear fleece-lined leggings

Fleece-lined thermal leggings are a smart swap for tights or traditional thin cotton leggings, and they can be dressed up to look well within the confines of any dress code or worn out of sight underneath your pants.

Keep hot tea or coffee at hand

With a mug warmer, your beverage is always at the perfect temperature, and sipping hot tea or coffee warms you inside and out.

Insulate your windows

If the main culprit of your office's chilly temperature is drafty windows (and you can't simply sit away from the draft), insulate them with this clear film you put over the panes of glass like stickers. They keep more heat in and chilly air out.

Eat a spicy lunch

We've all been there: eating a dish with some heat gets your whole system warmed up. So, don't bring cold food like salad to eat at work. A warm dish like curry or tacos with lots of hot sauce will put an end to your chills fast.

Heat your feet

The quickest way to warm your entire body up is to heat up your feet. A heated footrest solves two problems: cold feet and sore legs. More portable foot-heaters like heated insoles and socks can keep you toasty warm no matter where you are.

Chat up your coworkers

Sitting in your cubicle all day, shivering the hours away? Get up and move more. Plan more breaks outside the confines or your office walls. Even simply getting up to talk face to face instead of messaging when you need to discuss something will get your blood flowing. A bit of small talk and banter can elevate your mood, too.

Warm hands win

Besides the feet, a lot of body heat is lost if your hands are cold, so if this is an ongoing issues, get a hand warmer or heated desk pad.

Put yourself in the hot seat

If you can't wrap yourself up in a fuzzy blanket at the office, a heated seat cushion is a wise add-on that can also make your chair more comfortable ergonomically, especially if you need extra lumbar support.

Feel it in your joints?

If you get sore, achy knees in cold weather (or inside your office vortex), a therapeutic heated TENS/HEAT knee wrap can help. It uses compression and warmth (with two heat settings) to sooth aches and warm you up in the process. We also like to warm up and soothe aching knees, as well as any other sore spot, with this Mellow Heat Warming Embrocation muscle cream by Mad Alchemy.

Upgrade your mouse

If your main site of discomfort is your icy-feeling hands, you deserve to upgrade to a heated mouse. This simple device can make a big difference, especially if you suffer from carpal tunnel or arthritis pain in your hands.

Listen to energizing music

It might sound silly, but your favorite uplifting tunes can raise feel-good chemicals in your brain (and get you moving in your seat as you shimmy to the rhythm). So if you're shivering, switch from a lowkey playlist to a more energizing one, be that opera or disco. Over-ear headphones will also keep your ears warmer than in-ear buds, so consider keeping a bigger pair at the office.

Give yourself a massage

Whether you save it for a break or grab it whenever your sore neck or aching muscles need a warm, comforting rubdown, a handheld heated massager can elevate your workday to a soothing new level.

Mind over matter

When all else fails, think yourself cozy. Picture yourself laying on a tropical beach in the sun, or imagine yourself having just completed a run. If you fixate on feeling cold, you will not be able to shake the chill. So, if you can't do any of the above, psych yourself into feeling the warmth, or focus on the work at hand to distract yourself. Your shift will be up quicker if you don't dwell on your surroundings, too.

