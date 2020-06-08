How to sprout and grow herbs and vegetables

If you're trying to cut down your grocery trips or if you want to introduce more fresh, home-grown produce to your diet, it's possible to grow your own herbs and vegetables at home.

The good news: This doesn't have to be a difficult or involved project if you use store-bought scraps to sprout into new plants.

Certain vegetables and herbs can be regrown just from the parts you would usually throw away -- all you need is a bit of knowledge about sprouting and growing each plant.

No green thumb or much specialist equipment is required, so it's extremely easy to get started.

Identify which produce you can grow from scraps

First off, you need to know which produce you can regrow from scraps. It isn't possible with all vegetables, fruits, and herbs, but it is with many. Below are some of the easiest and most common options. It isn't an exhaustive list, so if there's something you particularly want to grow from scraps that isn't listed below, a quick internet search should tell you whether or not it's possible.

Salad onions

Lettuce

Celery

Bok choy

Basil

Parsely

Cilantro

Potatoes

Ginger

Garlic

Avocadoes

Fennel

Turnip greens

Salad and leafy greens

Many salad greens and leafy greens are ideal for growing from scraps. To grow them this way, they must come with the root base intact, even if the root parts have been cut off. Examples include round and romaine lettuces, bok choy, celery, and salad onions. If you want to regrow these types of vegetables, you must save the root base plus an inch or two above it.

You need to submerge the very end of the root base in water, using either a slim vase or a shallow dish, such as a ramekin, depending on what you're regrowing. To prevent the whole thing from becoming submerged, you can use toothpicks dug into the vegetable that rest on the edges of the dish to keep just the root base submerged.

Within a week or so, you should start to see white roots growing from the root base, and soon after that shoots and leaves will begin to grow from the top, but it can take a few months before you have anything ready to harvest.

Root vegetables

You can't technically regrow root vegetables, but you can regrow their greens using just the very top of the vegetable. So, if you like turnip greens, carrot greens, beet greens, etc., you're in luck. Make sure you leave about one-fourth inch of vegetable at the end where the greens once were, then place the end in a shallow bowl with the cut side down and the greens will start to shoot within a few weeks.

Herbs

If you have a leftover stalk or two of a fresh herb, it's easy to regrow it and end up with a full plant. You can do this with practically any herb, such as basil, cilantro, or parsley. All you need to do is place the herb stalks in a jar with the ends submerged in water until white roots begin to grow. Once these roots grow to an inch or two long, you can plant the stalk in a pot or planter to grow on your windowsill. You can also just plant them straight into a bed in your yard.

Potatoes

If you find an old potato that's grown shoots, you can use this to grow more potatoes. It isn't necessarily as reliable as using dedicated seed potatoes, but you should still get a decent crop. When the shoots are around half-an-inch to an inch long, it's time to plant them. You can either use a potato grow bag or plant them straight in your vegetable patch.

Ginger

Ginger is surprisingly easy to regrow from an old nub that you might not get around to using. Simply plant it in a compost-filled pot with the nubs facing upwards. Put it in a warm, sunny spot and wait for shoots to grow. We'd recommend waiting for at least a few months until you attempt to harvest it, but the plant won't be fully grown for around 8 to 10 months. When you want to use some, just pull up a shoot and some of the root -- or "rhizome," as it's technically known -- will come up with it.

Avocado

Although it won't start producing fruit for a long time (and even then only if you're in the right climate), you can grow an avocado tree using just the stone from the center of an avocado. To start, all you'll need is a drinking glass (you may choose to use a cheap plastic tumbler) and three or four toothpicks, plus your avocado pit.

Stick the toothpicks into the pit evenly spaced around the middle, halfway between the top and the bottom (the top is the pointed end). Fill the glass with water and suspend the stone over the glass so the bottom is submerged in water. Keep the water topped up while you wait for the end to sprout -- this can take as long as 8 weeks. Eventually, you'll also get a sprout from the top, which will be your tree. Once this has grown six to eight inches tall, you can transplant it to a pot filled with quality compost or potting soil.

