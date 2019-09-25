How to skip Target when you need new furnishings

Buying new furniture can be tricky business. Once you know what you want to decorate and design your home, you need to figure out how to get it to your house, inside your house, and correctly assembled.

Using Amazon can solve the problem of delivery while still providing high-end items -- but it's hard to decipher what are quality items on their site. That, combined with their wide selection make them a confusing place to shop. But if you know which brands return solid value, it makes a lot more sense to shop there over Target.

Basically, it's unlikely you'lll find the absolute top of the line like you would at a luxury store. But there are significant advantages over going to your middle-of-the-road options (including online retailers like Overstock).

(Right now, if it's time for new rugs, Safavieh has significantly marked down one of our favorites. It adheres to current trends and you'd be surprised how fresh a room feels after replacing the rugs.)

If you live in a city, where Targets can be lacking and moving arduous, consider taking our advice and giving Amazon furniture delivery a shot.

Which brands are best?

Amazon is saturated with so many options, it can be difficult to know which are high-quality without the ability to look at the furniture in person. After some testing, we've found our favorite, most trusted brands.

The below manufacturers have been solid across several product types, but we picked out the models that we have experience with and were pleased by their general quality.

Here's what we're buying with Amazon's convenient furniture delivery:

Safavieh Modern Bohemian Distressed Area Rug: A longstanding furniture and décor company, Safavieh features a wide collection of items across Amazon, from throw pillows to dining sets to rugs. This Modern Bohemian distressed area rug is dense, durable, and attractive. It's fit to be the centerpiece of any warm and cozy living room.

Dorel Rustic Five-Piece Dining Set: For the dining room, we like a set that's functional, subtle, and sturdy. This table and four-chair set from Dorel has a rustic, industrial look while still championing comfort and practicality. This set ships in three boxes that weigh over 100 pounds, making it much easier to have it delivered via Amazon than sought after in person.

Emerald Home Rustic Coffee Table: This coffee table from Emerald Home Furnishings features a similar rustic look. The hardwood and metal combination gives off a nostalgic feel, but this table is by no means old or delicate.

Stone and Beam Round Arm Sofa: In keeping with our rustic theme - as accents and accessories work especially well with this style - this Stone and Beam sofa will provide continuous comfort for years. Its simple, classic style comes in three shades and can comfortably fit two people sitting or one outstretched.

Rivet Rustic Wood Bed Frame: Combining the aesthetic of the past mid-century with a beautifully modern look, Rivet offers furniture and décor for every room of the house and has a vast collection of their high-quality products available on Amazon. This multi-toned, wood-paneled queen bed frame gives your bedroom a farmhouse feel. The complementing nightstand demonstrates perfectly Rivet's signature blend of modern functionality and rustic warmth.

Southshore Five-Shelf Bookcase: To store and showcase our favorite media, trinkets, and plants, we're opting for this simple, sleek, and sustainable bookshelf from Southshore. Their items are durable and affordable.

Mkono Floating Shelves: We love just about everything from Mkono, which specializes in minimalist, functional shelves and planters. In addition to the wall-mounted box shelves, we also love these floating shelves that hang from the ceiling by rope. These may not be the hardest items to deliver, but they demonstrate the unique options you can find on Amazon.

How Amazon Furniture Delivery Works

Large, expensive items ordered from Amazon aren't going to be left randomly on your porch; they will only be dropped off to a person at home. Amazon, like some retailers, allows you to schedule a day for the product to be delivered when someone is available to sign for it. You can then select a three-hour window.

Amazon offers three scheduled delivery methods. The first is Front Porch, meaning the item will be dropped off outside your front door, provided the area is dry and safe.

Another option is Inside Entranceway, which will have the item brought within the residence, again to a safe and dry area.

Perhaps most convenient, you can select the Room of Choice option, where, provided the room is within two flights of stairs up or down, the item will be delivered there. The latter two options require a signature; all three options will give you a 30-minute heads up.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

