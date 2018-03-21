How to set your Seder Plate, by your favorite Jolly Jew

So as you guys very well know, I'm a Jew. And boy do I love being a Jew. One day soon I will share my Boobie's story about how she survived the Holocaust. It's mind blowing. She's so amazing and we're so lucky to be on this earth because of her.

Now the high holidays are when we really get down to business. Every Passover we get together as a family for a big, huge, dinner.

My kids are in Hebrew school and truth be told, they ask a lot of questions and I don't always know the answer. I mean c'mon guys. I learned a lot in Hebrew school but...I also forgot a lot too.