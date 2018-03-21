  1. Home
How to set your Seder Plate, by your favorite Jolly Jew

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Seri Kertzner
IMG_5659.jpg

So as you guys very well know, I'm a Jew. And boy do I love being a Jew.  One day soon I will share my Boobie's story about how she survived the Holocaust. It's mind blowing. She's so amazing and we're so lucky to be on this earth because of her.

Now the high holidays are when we really get down to business. Every Passover we get together as a family for a big, huge, dinner.

My kids are in Hebrew school and truth be told, they ask a lot of questions and I don't always know the answer. I mean c'mon guys.  I learned a lot in Hebrew school but...I also forgot a lot too.

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner