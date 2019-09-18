How to save on beauty products

There's often a significant price difference between luxury beauty products and their drugstore equivalents, but how do you know if the cheaper alternative will be worth it? The last thing you want is to opt for a lower-quality product, only for it to end up unused in the trash.

We decided to test the affordable versions of various makeup and skincare products in order to determine when it's OK to cut costs and when it's best to splurge for the name brand.

If you have sensitive skin, some of these products may not work best for you, but our picks should be acceptable for most people.

Face wash: Save money

Your choice of face wash depends upon your skin type, but we spoke to a dermatologist who highly recommended Cerave, which comes in configurations for normal to dry skin and normal to oily skin. We love it because it's gentle, fragrance free, and leaves skin feeling soft. While this is not an off-brand buy by any means, it's incredibly economical compared to luxury options.

Face lotion: Spend money

Although the Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator is an investment, we think it's worth it. A little of this high-quality moisturizer goes a long way, meaning even a small container should last you awhile. When compared to cheaper alternatives, the Clinique option seemed to hydrate skin better without leaving any oily residue, making it worth the splurge.

Toner: Save

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner is a very popular toner, and for good reason; it's affordable, especially compared to luxury brands, plus it's alcohol-free so it doesn't leave skin feeling dry or irritated. Though there are many toner options from top-tier beauty brands, we don't think there's any reason to spend more.

Sunscreen: Mixed results

Sunscreen is an often-overlooked component of a skincare routine, but it's critical for protecting your face and neck from sun damage. We think it's worthwhile to invest in a really high-quality sunscreen because it's more likely to go on clear and, therefore, you're more likely to use it. La Roche-Posay's Anthelios 50 Ultra-Light Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 is our personal favorite, and it goes on so well you can't even tell you're wearing sunscreen.

Keep this one at home, and Sun Bum for the road. It's still a high-quality product, but you won't feel as bad if you leave it on the road.

Foundation: Spend

Because your foundation is going to sit on your face all day, it's worthwhile to invest in quality ingredients. Estée Lauder offers their matte foundation, Double Wear Stay In Place Makeup, in many different shades. Plus, it's lightweight and comfortable -- exactly what we're looking for in a foundation.

Highlighter: Save

You won't find ColourPop on the shelves of your local CVS, even though the brand offers makeup that's ridiculously low cost for the quality. We especially love the Super Shock Highlighter, which is vegan, cruelty-free, and always a reliable choice.

Blush: Save

Ulta certainly isn't a drugstore brand, but their blush can compete with drugstore prices, especially right now while it's on sale. This mineral powder will add a rosy glow to your cheeks, plus it's free of parabens. We also love that it has vitamin E to nourish your skin.

Mascara: Save

You don't have to pay more to get a high-quality mascara. There are many low-cost options available that are comparable to luxury brands in effectiveness, but our personal favorite is COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara. It's cruelty-free, so you can have voluminous lashes to feel good about.

Eyeshadow: Save

A neutral-colored eyeshadow palette full of beige and bronze tints is a must-have for any makeup artist. You can create many combinations with Maybelline's The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, so this affordable assortment of matte and glittery options will go a long way without straining your beauty budget.

Eyeliner: Save

We think the Ulta brand of eyeliner is the best option out there. As we said, it's not a drug store pick, but it's certainly affordable compared to high-end brands. There is variance in the quality of eyeliners on the cheaper end of the spectrum, but this one is a reliable pick that comes in a variety of different color options.

Lip color: Splurge

There's probably nothing worse than a lip color that doesn't stick. Why bother if you'll be reapplying every half hour? We recommend investing in a luxury lipstick, and our top pick is the Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color, which promises to moisturize your lips while adding the perfect pop of color.

Makeup remover: Save

Our favorite way to remove makeup is with micellar water, a trending beauty product that can remove impurities without a drying effect. Everyone seems to love Ganier's SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, and when we tried it out we could see why. It's an incredibly low price for the value, and it will revolutionize your skincare routine. You can even use it in place of a toner if you don't have makeup to remove.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.