You might think snowfall means your scheduled run is canceled, but it doesn't have to be. Of course, if you'd prefer to play it safe and take the day off or do some exercise indoors, that's perfectly understandable. But with the right gear and some extra care, you can run in the snow without any major issues.

To avoid injury, you must put some extra thought into factors such as your running gear, route, and pace. Luckily, however, it's not too tough to learn how to run in the snow.

Choose the right gear for running in the snow

The proper winter running gear will keep you warm and safe while out on a snowy run. Forget about slick, minimalist running shoes on snowy days and switch them up for some proper winter running shoes — or at least a pair with chunky soles and a deep tread. Alternatively, you can opt for microspikes or ice grips, which fit over your shoes to give you extra traction on snowy ground.

We love the Kahtoola NANOspikes Traction System, which provides excellent grip and is easy to fit and use. You'll also need to make sure you're warm enough on your run. You should wear at least one extra layer top and bottom. A breathable base layer made from moisture-wicking material will help keep you warm but shouldn't make you feel sweaty once you get going. Depending on the temperature, you might want to wear a hat and gloves as well. Windstopper jackets are also ideal for running in cold, snowy conditions since they provide ultimate wind resistance while remaining breathable so you don't overheat.

Assess the snow before you run

The type of snowfall and how recent it is will make a huge difference to the running conditions. Freshly fallen snow tends to offer the best traction, as does soft, powdery snow. You'll have a harder time on snow that's slushy, slick, wet, or hard-packed with an icy surface. This is when you'll want to break out those ice grips or some high-quality winter running shoes with exceptional traction. If it has snowed, thawed slightly, froze again, then snowed some more, there's likely ice under the snow, which can lead to some dangerous running conditions. So exercise extra caution.

Run according to effort rather than pace

You might be used to keeping a consistent pace or trying to push yourself and beat your personal best, but you must change this mentality when running in the snow. It takes more effort to run through snow, so you might find you're pushing yourself just as hard as you usually do, but going significantly slower. This is just fine on a snowy day. In fact, we'd encourage it, as it's far safer when it's snowy or slippery to run at a slower pace, taking shorter strides.

Pick your running route carefully

It's likely you'll need to alter your usual route in the snow. Although it might seem safer to stick to sidewalks, this is often where it's more icy and slippery. Sidewalks are often cleared using salt to melt the snow. This turns into water, then if the temperature's still below the freezing point, it freezes into ice.

Even if you're not usually a trail runner, going off piste is generally safer in the snow than sticking to paved surfaces. It's unusual to find ice underneath snow on grass and trails, which means you're less likely to slip and fall. Even if this means you end up running eight times around the same city park, it's preferable to hitting nasty patches of ice on the sidewalk and going flying.

Be more cautious than in regular conditions

It should go without saying, but it pays to be extra cautious when you run in the snow compared to when you run in normal conditions. We all know that running can help your brain switch off, but when running in snow, you must focus and try to stay present. Staying focused can mean the difference between deftly avoiding a patch of ice and running straight over it and taking a tumble.

Always run carefully in the snow — don't dash off at full speed, and be mindful for any potential hazards. Visibility is also important when running in the snow. You might choose a jacket with reflective elements, a reflective vest, or other high-visibility gear so that motorists can spot you when you're exercising in poor light conditions. Trust your instincts, and if you feel it isn't safe to go for a run, it won't hurt to take a day or two off or engage in alternative exercise indoors.

