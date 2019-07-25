How to protect your smartphone from damage and loss

We've all damaged our smartphone once or twice. Many of us have lost them as well.

Whether you forgot your smartphone in an Uber or accidentally drop-kicked it into a storm drain, damage or loss of a phone is a frustrating experience.

If you want to minimize the risk of such occurrences, read the following advice on protecting your smartphone from damage or loss. We've made all kinds of mistakes with our smartphones, so who better to advise you on what not to do?

1. Protecting against damage

Protective cases

The first thing you should do to keep your smartphone safe is to give it some sort of protective case. There are any number of styles and levels of protection available for most smartphones. Consider your work and personal habits when choosing a protective case for your phone. If you work in construction, you'll probably want something that offers a higher level of protection than someone who might work at a desk. That being said, you can never be too careful, so shop around and buy whatever type of phone case suits your needs. (See our shopping list below for our recommendations.)

Screen protection

In addition to a protective case for the phone, it's a good idea to get a screen protector as well. There are all different types of screen protectors available, but getting one made of tempered glass is your best bet to keep your screen from cracking if dropped. Even screen protectors not made of tempered glass offer an extra level of protection against every day damage.

Pay attention

Sometimes we drop our phone because we're simply not paying attention to our surroundings. When driving, or sitting in any situation, don't place your phone on your lap. It's easy to forget that it's there and stand up quickly. This leaves your phone to drop off of your lap onto the ground. You may think you'll remember it's there, but often times you won't.

Be careful when multitasking

Sometimes in our busy lives, we try to take on too many things at once. That means you might be looking at your phone, while also fumbling with your keys, and holding a dog leash. Remember that your phone should be in your hand when you can focus on using it. If you're not able to do so because of other tasks, then try setting your phone down, placing it in your pocket, or placing it in your handbag. In the long run, it will save you a lot of headaches.

Caution around water

Be exceptionally cautious whenever near water with your phone. Snapping that perfect picture at the beach or on a boat can end up costing more than you bargained for in you're not careful. Hold your phone tight when using it near any water (even, maybe especially, a toilet!) Dropping your smartphone in the water is not necessarily a death sentence for your phone, but it's one of the leading causes of permanent damage to smartphones. You can also purchase a waterproof case for the phone for extra protection.

2. Protecting against loss

Security features

Most smartphones now have security settings that allow you to track your phone using GPS if it's been lost or stolen. Many people don't realize that you have to go in and turn on or activate these settings, so make sure you do so as soon as you activate any new smartphone.

Attach your keys to your smartphone

If you want to make sure you don't leave your smartphone behind when you go somewhere, then attach your keys to your phone. That way, you'll never be able to leave without it.

Get a strap

You can get cases for your smartphone that include a strap to go around your wrist or over your shoulder. These straps are useful because you can keep your smartphone attached to your body at all times so you won't leave it behind.

Be aware of your surroundings

Always pay attention to where you are, if and when you set down your smartphone. If you're in a crowded place, keep in mind that it's easy for someone to pick up your smartphone from a table or bar without you noticing. Always pay attention to those around you.

Protection plans

When all else fails, you can try to get a replacement phone through your carrier. Most cell phone carriers will offer a protection plan for your smartphone. They usually require that you pay a small monthly fee. In return, you can get a replacement smartphone for a discounted rate if yours is damaged or lost.

3. Smartphone protection shopping list

Protective case: Some of the strongest protective smartphone cases are made by Otterbox. For extra durability, check out the Otterbox Commuter Series. They have cases for both Apple and Android series phones.

Tempered glass: If you're looking for tempered glass screen protectors, you can often find them in multi-packs. This is convenient for those times when you might get a crack in one, and want to put another one on ASAP.

Waterproof case: To protect your smartphone from any type of water damage, look for something like the OUNNE waterproof case.

Smartphone keychain: A great case that has a keychain attached is the LuckQR phone case with keychain. This type of case can go a long way to prevent you from leaving your smartphone behind when out and about.

Smartphone strap: If you want to have your smartphone by your side all the time, there's no better option than the Bandolier crossbody phone case. These types of crossbody straps keep your smartphone close at hand all the time, so you'll never forget to bring it with you.

