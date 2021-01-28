How to potty train a kitten

Potty training your kitten

Many kittens are already potty trained when they come home to their human families at around eight weeks old, but you'll soon know if your feline friend isn't acquainted with a litter box when you start finding unwanted surprises around the house.

It's natural to wonder how to train a kitten to use a litter box, but luckily kittens are quick learners when it comes to litter tray use, so it's a quicker and easier process than you might think.

Choose a suitable cat litter

It's important to choose a litter that's both inviting to your cat and won't cause issues if they decide to eat it to check whether it's food, as kittens are prone to do. Pretty Litter is one of our favorite options, as it's made from silica, which is an inert natural mineral that isn't absorbed by the bowel if your kitten chooses to ingest it and doesn't swell when exposed to moisture and cause blockages. (Of course, it's not great for cats to eat a significant amount of litter, so keep an eye on your kitten if this becomes an issue.) What's more, Pretty Litter changes color when exposed to blood or excessive acid or alkaline, helping to monitor your cat's health.

Choose the right litter tray

Kittens can be put off by an intimidating litter box, so choose an open litter box with an entry point that isn't too high for your kitten to easily access. Covered litter trays are more difficult for kittens to get the hang of, plus odors from feces and urine can get trapped inside that make cats less keen to enter. Make sure to keep the litter tray clean, using a litter scooper to remove solid waste.

Position your kitten's litter tray carefully

When figuring out how to get your kitten to use a litter box, where you position the litter box should be of equal consideration as the type of litter and litter tray. The litter tray must be placed in a part of the house where your kitten tends to spend time. If you tuck it away in a spare room, your kitten will never find it.

That said, some kittens are shy when it comes to peeing and pooping and might prefer their litter tray to be slightly tucked away, such as under a table or behind a couch. While your kitten gets the lay of the land, you can use a pet gate to keep your kitten from venturing too far from their litter tray.

Teach your kitten to use a litter tray

Now comes the part of the process where you teach your kitten to use their litter box. You're probably wondering how to make a kitten poop or pee in a particular place, but it's simpler than it sounds. Start by showing your kitten the litter box so they know where it's located. Allow her to sniff, dig, and explore, but discourage any eating of litter. Don't move the litter box for now, or you'll confuse your kitten.

Around five minutes after your cat eats, drinks, or plays or after they've woken up from a nap, gently pick them up and plop them down in the litter box. Also look out for signs that they need to go, such as sniffing or crouching. Encourage your kitten to stay in the litter box until they've peed or pooped, but if they're adamant about exiting the litter tray, don't force them to stay or they might become scared of the litter box. Once they've gone potty, give them a reward.

Use positive reinforcement

When potty training your kitten, always use positive reinforcement and never punish. After your kitten uses their litter tray, reinforce the behavior with a small treat. Although some cats respond well to praise, most are far more food motivated and don't care all that much about being called a good cat. But saying "yes" or "good" when they eliminate and giving them a treat can help mark the behavior so they know what they did right.

If your cat urinates or defecates in the wrong place, simply ignore it and clean it up with an enzyme cleaner to completely remove the odor so your kitten doesn't start to see your couch or a certain corner of the room as a toilet because it smells like pee. Never try to punish your kitten for going potty in the wrong place (or for any other reason) as they won't understand why they're being punished and will just end up being scared of you.

