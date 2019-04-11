Whether or not you celebrate the religious element of Easter, it's a great time to get together for neighborhood gatherings and family fun. One of the most iconic Easter traditions is the Easter egg hunt. If this is your first time planning an Easter egg hunt, it can be daunting. Or, maybe you simply want some fresh ideas.

We've written this post to teach you how to plan the perfect Easter egg hunt. Sure, there's some hard work involved, but it will all be worthwhile to make your little ones happy!

Choose a location

Perhaps the first factor to decide is where you'll stage your Easter egg hunt. If you have the space, consider hosting it in your own backyard. This is the best option if your Easter egg hunt is just for your own children. However, if it's going to be a large neighborhood affair, you may want a larger area to work with (or you might not want 50 pairs of little feet crushing your hyacinths). Alternative Easter egg hunt locations include local community centers or reserved sections of public parks. Avoid staging your Easter egg hunt in a public space, if possible, as anyone could join in.

Pick your eggs

Traditionally, kids searched for real chicken eggs (often brightly painted) during Easter egg hunts. Not only is this wasteful, but children can crack real eggs easily (unless you blow or boil the eggs first). Today, most people use plastic eggs instead. These generally come in two halves that fit together, so you can put a treat inside the egg. However, you could also choose to hide small chocolate eggs.

Stock up on treats or prizes

It wouldn't be an Easter egg hunt without some kinds of treats or prizes to reward the hunters. If you're using chocolate eggs, the eggs themselves are the treats. Otherwise, you can either choose to give a prize for participation or fill plastic eggs with candy or small toys. Toys are a good option if you'd prefer to limit sugar intake.

Invite your guests

Unless you're only having an Easter egg hunt for your own children, you'll need to put together a guestlist and invite people. Perhaps you only want to invite family, such as your nieces, nephews, cousins, or grandkids. If you have a group of friends with children, they might make the cut, or maybe you plan to invite a handful of your children's friends and their family. Alternatively, you might make it a large affair and invite the entire neighborhood. If you want to be formal, paper invites are a nice touch, but for most hunts a text, phone call, email, or Facebook invite will be sufficient. Encourage your guests to RSVP so you know how many little egg-hunters to expect on the day.

Write up some rules

You might want to consider writing up some rules, especially for a large Easter egg hunt, so that the event doesn't descend into chaos. Define the boundaries of the Easter egg hunt, especially if it isn't taking place in a fenced area. Consider setting a limit to how many eggs each child can collect so that younger kids don't get the short end of the stick. General rules about behavior and being kind to one another won't go amiss, either.

On the day

When the day of your Easter egg hunt arrives, you'll need to show up early to hide the eggs and decorate the area. Try to rope in some volunteers to help with logistics, such as organizing kids, making sure they stay within boundaries, and generally overseeing the event, particularly if you expect a large number of guests. Decide whether you'll supply baskets or other containers to hold eggs or you'll ask guests to bring their own. Even if you arrange a bring-your-own-basket affair, have a few spares just in case. Consider providing some refreshments for both kids and adults.

Easter egg hunt shopping list:

Once you've planned your Easter egg hunt, you'll need to shop for supplies. Here's what you'll need and some of our recommendations.

Eggs: We'd recommend opting for either chocolate or plastic eggs. Our favorite plastic options are JOYIN Jumbo Plastic Printed Bright Easter Eggs, with their fun printed patterns. Be sure to hold on to them after the hunt so you can reuse next year.

Baskets: Whether you need baskets for all your guests, or just your own kids, we love Gift Boutique Bamboo Easter Baskets, which are nicely colorful and more sustainable than plastic options.

Candy or toys: You need something to fill your eggs or give out as prizes. You can get some great deals on bulk candy, such as this box of 240 individually wrapped Sour Patch Kids. Alternatively, pick out some small, inexpensive toys.

Decorations: You may want to decorate the area to make it look more festive. You can find a range of Easter decorations on offer, such as these Easter egg hunt signs.

