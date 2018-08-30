Raise your hand if you love hard-boiled eggs but can’t stand peeling them.

Us too! But, we won’t let that stop us from making deviled eggs, potato salad or even plain hard-boiled eggs for salads, right?

So, what’s the secret to easily peeling hard-boiled eggs?

It has more to do with the egg than anything else. It’s best to boil eggs at least a week old, because they’re easier to peel than fresher eggs.

Then, you can choose from a variety of methods to remove those shells. We’ve rounded up all of them for you!

How to Peel a Hard-Boiled Egg

Tap, roll, peel: Tap your egg on the counter to crack the shell all over. Roll the egg under your palm on the countertop. Start peeling from the large end.

Tap your egg on the counter to crack the shell all over. Roll the egg under your palm on the countertop. Start peeling from the large end. Spoon it: Tap the bottom of the hard-boiled egg on the counter and peel away a bit of the shell where it’s cracked. Take a teaspoon and gently slide the back of it under the egg’s shell, trying to get under the thin skin. Use the spoon to peel off the shell as you rotate the egg.

Tap the bottom of the hard-boiled egg on the counter and peel away a bit of the shell where it’s cracked. Take a teaspoon and gently slide the back of it under the egg’s shell, trying to get under the thin skin. Use the spoon to peel off the shell as you rotate the egg. Crack, roll, submerge: Crack your egg and roll it on the counter. Submerge the egg in cold water while you peel it.

Crack your egg and roll it on the counter. Submerge the egg in cold water while you peel it. Submerge, cover and shake: Add water to a pot or plastic container. Place your eggs inside and cover with a lid. Shake the pot or container.

Can You Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs the Next Day?

It’s perfectly fine to peel hard-boiled eggs up to a week after making them. Keep in mind that hard-boiled eggs need to be stored in the refrigerator and must be used within a week of cooking them.

In fact, it’s best to keep the shells on and store the eggs in a covered container, so you don’t have to smell their odor every time you open your fridge. If your eggs are peeled, submerge them in a bowl of cold water and refrigerate them for up to a week, changing the water daily.

You might also be asking How Long Do Hardboiled Eggs Last? and we've got a post for that!

Now that you know how to peel a hard-boiled egg, try making Egg Salad with Jalapeños or these Chipotle Bacon Deviled Eggs. And check out this Homemade Easter Egg Dye!

Are you tired of the dinner routine?

Stuck in a rut or looking for fun new recipes to try?

Our Facebook Group is growing every day! If you haven’t joined yet, we invite you to come check it out and join the fun.

You can ask for recipe ideas, talk about cooking techniques, or get help figuring out the right new pan set for you. If you’ve already joined, invite a friend along!