Raise your hand if you love hard-boiled eggs but can’t stand peeling them.
Us too! But, we won’t let that stop us from making deviled eggs, potato salad or even plain hard-boiled eggs for salads, right?
So, what’s the secret to easily peeling hard-boiled eggs?
It has more to do with the egg than anything else. It’s best to boil eggs at least a week old, because they’re easier to peel than fresher eggs.
Then, you can choose from a variety of methods to remove those shells. We’ve rounded up all of them for you!
How to Peel a Hard-Boiled Egg
Can You Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs the Next Day?
It’s perfectly fine to peel hard-boiled eggs up to a week after making them. Keep in mind that hard-boiled eggs need to be stored in the refrigerator and must be used within a week of cooking them.
In fact, it’s best to keep the shells on and store the eggs in a covered container, so you don’t have to smell their odor every time you open your fridge. If your eggs are peeled, submerge them in a bowl of cold water and refrigerate them for up to a week, changing the water daily.
