How to pack clothes for moving

How to transport your wardrobe

Let’s face it; Moving can be overwhelming. With all of the various challenges relocating can bring, the last thing you want to worry about is packing up every last article of clothing in your home. Luckily, organized packing will make unpacking a stress-free process.

Whether you’re getting ready for a personal relocation or planning a family move, here’s a comprehensive list of tips to transport your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Take inventory of your wardrobe

Before the big move, you should assess your current wardrobe. If you’re moving with your family, have each member of your family do the same. Making piles of items you wear and items you’re ready to let go of will save you time in the long run. Don’t pack what you don’t wear.

Donate or sell clothing items you no longer wear

Donating your clothes is as easy as Googling “clothing donations near me.” Remember, there are certain items donation centers can’t accept, so it’s a good idea to check out the donation service’s website before you go. Apps like ItsDeductible, which connects to TurboTax, make tracking your donations super easy for tax purposes. Alternatively, selling the clothing items you no longer wear on websites like Poshmark, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace is a great way to pare down your wardrobe as well.

Group everything by family member and item type

When you’re finally unpacking the family after move-in day, you’re not going to want to have to think about which clothes belong to whom. Keeping each persons’ wardrobes separate will make unpacking a painless process. Alternatively, if you’re packing for one, grouping clothing by general item type (tops, bottoms, etc.) will make both boxing them up and unboxing them easier later on. You’ll also benefit from keeping undergarments, accessories, and shoes separate from the rest of your wardrobe too.

Store seasonal items ahead of time

Storing items that aren’t in season is always a great idea – even if you’re not moving! You can seal these items into vacuum storage bags to save space or simply pack them into the storage container of your choice. These collapsible storage bins can be tucked away when you add your seasonal items back into the rotation. If you’re looking to save space, but don’t want to use vacuum-sealed bags, these underbed bags are designed to slide right underneath your bed frame.

Make use of your luggage

You’re going to want to make sure that you have enough outfits available to last you from the time you pack up your clothing to a few days after your moving day. Suitcases are the perfect transportation devices for your temporary wardrobe. If you have any additional suitcases, you can use them to transport additional clothing items. Investing in a few sets of packing cubes will help keep each section of your wardrobe separated and, most importantly, will keep your carefully folded clothing from unfolding on their own. You can tuck these packing cubes right into your luggage the way they’re designed to be used, or you can pack a few of them into a cardboard box or plastic storage container.

Leave clothes in drawers

Furniture doesn’t always come with you in your travels, but when it does, it can make transporting clothing a breezy process. If you’re transporting your entire dresser, the best method is the obvious one: leave your clothes in their drawers and remove the entire drawers from the dresser. This will make transporting the dresser much easier anyway, as the drawerless dresser will be significantly lighter.

It’s best to try this method when you can keep an eye on those full draws. You don’t want the contents of your sock drawer strewn across the floor of a moving van.

Leave hanged items on hangers

The best method for transporting your hanged clothing is to keep them on their hangers and secure them in sections using large bags. While some people may opt for purchasing garment bags because they’re more durable, a quick, easy hack is to skip the garment bag and use garbage bags instead.

Start by opening the garbage bag. Then, pull the bag over the bottom of 10 to 20 pieces of clothing. Lastly, tie the bag around the hangers to secure them. You can use this method for any hanging clothing organizers, hanging shoe shelves or hanging accessory organizers you may have as well.

