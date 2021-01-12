How often should you replace your toothbrush

AS A RULE OF THUMB, YOU SHOULD CHANGE YOUR TOOTHBRUSH EVERY THREE TO FOUR MONTHS

Whenever you eat, saliva mixes with food particles to create a sticky substance that coats your teeth. This substance is called plaque, and it is teeming with bacteria.

When these microorganisms eat sugar, they secrete acid that can eat holes in your teeth. A toothbrush, especially one that is in excellent condition, is one of the best ways to sweep away plaque before the bacteria has a chance to harm your teeth.

Do I really need to replace my toothbrush every three to four months?

If you use a sponge to clean the dishes in your kitchen, you know that it doesn't take long for that sponge to start developing a funky odor. Additionally, it begins to deteriorate and, after a while, it doesn't do a very good job of cleaning. Consequently, people replace dish sponges every few weeks.

A toothbrush is very similar to a dish sponge. When you brush the bacteria off of your teeth, some of that bacteria remains on the brush. The more you brush your teeth, the more bacteria-filled your toothbrush becomes.

Additionally, as soon as the bristles start to fray and splay, the toothbrush can no longer clean as efficiently as it did when its bristles were stiff. Keeping a toothbrush for three to four months is being lenient. Most people should probably replace it sooner.

Can I use an electric toothbrush longer than a manual toothbrush?

Whether you are using an electric toothbrush or a manual toothbrush, the rules are the same: once the bristles start to splay, the toothbrush is no longer an effective cleaning tool. If you are properly using either type of toothbrush, the bristles will begin to show physical signs of wear in roughly three months.

Why do I go through toothbrushes so fast?

One of the biggest mistakes people make when brushing their teeth is brushing too hard. When you brush your teeth, wet the toothbrush, put a small amount of toothpaste on the toothbrush — only about the size of a pea, and brush using short, gentle strokes. If you brush your teeth like you are scrubbing clean a frying pan, the bristles are going to fray in a much shorter time period than three months.

Besides needing to buy a new toothbrush every few weeks, brushing too hard can wear away your enamel and cause your gums to recede, which will lead to tooth sensitivity. If you can't seem to control how hard you brush, the best strategy is to purchase an electric toothbrush with a pressure sensor that keeps you from brushing too hard.

Are there any other reasons I should replace my toothbrush early?

Even if you are brushing properly, there are a few other reasons why you may want to consider replacing your toothbrush every three to four months.

One of your kids decided to use your toothbrush to clean the toilet.Your pet thought that your toothbrush looked (or smelled) tasty.You accidentally dropped your toothbrush in an unsanitary place, like the toilet.Someone else uses your toothbrush by accident (or on purpose).You develop a cold sore. For this, you need to replace your toothbrush twice: once after the blister has formed and again after it has cleared up.Your toothbrush develops an unfamiliar odor or becomes moldy.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.