How often should I start my car in cold weather?

Believe it or not, the number of times that you start your car in cold weather is far less important than what you do after your car is running

One stubborn car care myth that refuses to go away is the belief that starting a car in cold weather and letting it idle for a few minutes is a good thing. While this might have been necessary in the ’70s, there is absolutely no reason to do that with a modern car equipped with a fuel injector . . . unless you want to waste fuel, create pollution, and insufficiently warm your vehicle. You’ll need to actually drive your vehicle frequently, but there are a few other methods to keep your car healthy in the winter.

Why is letting my car idle not enough?

It’s not the starting that is important, but what you do next that matters. If you start the engine and let it idle for a few minutes, the heat won't evenly disperse through the entire vehicle. In short, your car will warm up enough to create condensation in the fuel tank, but it won't get hot enough to burn it away. That excess condensation may promote corrosion when water reaches your engine. Also, it is important to point out that sitting in an idling car is dangerous and you should never, ever let a car idle while it is inside a garage.

Instead of idling, you need to drive your vehicle to keep the battery adequately charged. The rule of thumb is to drive anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, and, at times, reach highway speeds. As far as frequency goes, the colder the temperature, the more often you will need to drive. In temperatures that hover around 0ºF, this might mean taking a drive every single day, maybe twice. At higher temperatures, however, you may be able to drive once a week and be fine.

How else can I keep my car battery from dying in cold weather?

Taking regular rides can help keep your battery running, but low temperatures can weaken your battery enough that it will no longer start your car. Here are some other strategies to prevent your battery from dying in cold weather.

Get your battery checked at the beginning of the season

The average car battery lasts between 3 and 5 years. If you live in a cold climate and it's been a couple of years since you purchased a new battery, consider taking it in to your local mechanic and getting the battery tested. This way, you will have a good idea of how resilient your battery will be this winter. Alternatively, you could just purchase a new battery so you can be confident that the cold won't leave you stranded this winter.

Charge your battery

To give you the best chance of starting success under adverse conditions, your battery needs to be fully charged. A quality battery charger has built-in safety features that not only reduce the chance of personal injury but will also prevent overcharging.

Keep your car and battery warm

A cold battery simply doesn’t have the power output of a warm one. If you have a garage, park inside the garage to keep your car battery warm. Or, if you don't have a garage, park in an area that gets sunlight all day long.

My car won't start. What now?

If your car doesn't start because of a weak battery, your best option is to try to jump-start it. You can use a set of jumper cables to get a jump from a friend, a family member, or a kindly stranger. However, this process can be difficult and a little intimidating for a novice. A far better option is to save yourself with a portable jump starter box. If your car is start-able, these tiny, mistake-proof devices can have you up and running in a matter of minutes.

Clean your battery terminals

If your car still won’t start, your car battery terminals may be coated in corrosion. This could also be the cause of a number of other problems with your electrical system. Luckily, the fix is easy: clean your battery terminals.

With your car turned off, you can simply coat your terminals in baking soda and drizzle water over them, but be sure to wear safety glasses and work gloves. Use a brush (even a toothbrush will do) to scrub at the affected areas and be sure that the terminals are clear of corrosion.

