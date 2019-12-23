How much protein do you actually need?

There's a lot of information out there about how much protein everyone needs as well as where they should get it from and when.

But one thing is certain: everyone needs protein in their diet, no matter their age or lifestyle.

Whether your workout focuses on building muscle, toning, or burning fat, you should adjust your protein intake carefully to help you meet your health and fitness goals. Protein can be taken after exercising or throughout the day, and different types of protein are processed differently by your body.

There are many factors to take into consideration, but we'll walk you through the basics and recommend our favorite protein supplements to help you get started.

How much protein do you need?

While everyone needs protein in some amount, how much you need and where you should get it from depends on several factors, including your workout type, age, and body composition.

Body composition: The starting point for determining how much protein you need -- like other dietary decisions -- is your weight and body composition. The average individual should aim to consume 0.8 to 1.1 grams of protein daily per pound of bodyweight, or possibly more if the person has an above-average percentage of muscle.

Where you fall in that range will be dictated by the ratio of muscle, fat, and other tissues and substances in your body. To determine your body composition, you can either visit a doctor or invest in a Withings Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Smart Scale, which measures not only your weight but also your body fat percentage, water percentage, muscle mass, and bone mass.

Activity level: Another factor is your activity level, which is a combination of your lifestyle and workout routine. The body of a more active individual likely requires more protein. This is because working out actually damages your muscles, thus they need to be repaired. Protein plays the biggest role in repairing muscles after a workout, which leads to muscle growth.

To keep track of your daily activity, try wearing a smart fitness tracker like the Garmin Forerunner 35, designed specifically to track runs, or the Fitbit Versa 2, which tracks all active minutes each day.

Age: There are two different schools of thought with regards to protein intake and age. It's important to talk to a doctor as you get older to make sure that you're getting the right amount of protein for your body.

Some say that as you age, your body can struggle to process protein without digestive complications. Though protein is still important for the elderly for muscle retention and bone strength, you may need to reduce your protein intake as you age.

Others think that protein becomes increasingly important as you age as it helps your body retain muscle and keeps your bones strong. Many nutritionists believe that increased protein intake can reduce your chances of breaking a bone in the event of a fall.

Where to get protein

While you should get a good portion of your protein from whole foods like yogurt, eggs, and quinoa, those looking to increase their protein intake should consider supplementing with protein powders and bars -- especially busy people like parents and full-time employees.

Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein Powder: For the favorite protein source of weight lifters, try a whey powder that can be mixed into a shake with milk or water or baked into cookies or bars. Whey is known for its low price and its ability to be absorbed quickly and efficiently.

RXBAR: This bar finds the balance between getting protein from real food and getting protein conveniently. The protein comes from egg whites, which some believe to be a more bio-available protein source than others, and the other ingredients are simple whole foods.

Vega Sport Premium Protein: If you're vegan, a protein powder like Vega's plant-based option is a simple way to increase your caloric and protein intake, which can be very beneficial to active people who are eating a fully plant-based diet.

BulkSupplements Soy Protein Isolate Powder: Another lactose-free option is a soy-based protein powder, which is also a good source of amino acids and fiber. This is one of the more affordable protein powder options.

Naked Casein: If you're looking for a protein source that your body will ingest slowly, a casein powder offers numerous health benefits and can be taken before bed.

Quest Nutrition Protein Bar: This keto-friendly bar has no added sugar and is sweetened with stevia so that it can satisfy a sweet tooth without affecting blood sugar. It's a high-protein, high-fiber, low-carb option.

Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes: If you prefer to drink your protein but don't always have time to blend it yourself, consider keeping premade protein shakes on hand to throw in your gym bag or keep in the fridge at work.

Protein shake blenders

Whether you mix your protein powder with water, milk, juice, or fruit, you'll need a blender that's up for the job.

Vitamix Professional Series 750: To make a protein smoothie with your favorite ingredients, consider the Vitamix, one of the most powerful blenders on the market that can blend just about anything. Ideal for the person who prefers their protein added to a frozen fruit and vegetable smoothie.

Blender Bottle Classic Shaker Bottle: If you need a bottle that can blend your shake on the go, this simple but classic option is a generously sized and inexpensive option. Keep one in your desk at work or in your locker at the gym.

When to consume protein

Most nutritionists agree that the best time to consume protein is shortly after exercising. There is debate over the exact window in which your body will most efficiently process protein to repair your muscles, but a good rule of thumb is to try to consume protein within an hour of working out.

In general, maintaining regular protein intake throughout the day is a good way to keep your metabolism healthy and to repair muscle tissue.

Consider your workout and fitness goals

A weightlifter wanting to build up muscle will need more protein than a jogger looking to tone their figure. However, protein is still vital for both of these people.

If you're looking specifically to build muscle, high protein intake will help your muscles repair and grow. For those hoping to tone their muscles while shedding fat, moderate protein intake speeds up the metabolism and should allow you to burn more calories.

Does consuming more protein mean I will bulk up or gain weight?

This is a common concern for those aiming for a lean figure. Even if you are overweight, pairing an increased protein intake with an active lifestyle is likely to help you burn fat more efficiently while keeping your muscles healthy.

However, if you take more protein than is needed for your body composition, age, and lifestyle, your body will not be able to process it efficiently and it will be stored as fat -- probably not what you're looking for. Talk to a doctor before making any significant dietary changes.

