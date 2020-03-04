How much money can you save by never checking a bag?

It's the little things that get you. A light snack while watching TV, forgetting to change the oil in your car, and paying a few extra dollars each and every trip to have your luggage checked. All of these might not seem so bad if they only happen once or twice, but they can add up if they occur repeatedly.

In 2017, the U.S. airline industry made over four and a half billion dollars on baggage fees alone.

Each time you skip checking a bag, you can save an average of $60 per round trip. More if that suitcase exceeds the weight limits set by the airline or if you have additional pieces of luggage you're checking.

Since most airlines don't charge for a carry-on, purchasing a quality carry-on will quickly pay for itself and help put money in your pocket, even if you only fly infrequently. Following are some carry-on bags worth considering.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Suitcase: $49.99 at Amazon

This is an affordable carry-on with a scratch-resistant hardshell, manufactured using extra-thick ABS that includes a fully lined interior with three zippered pockets. Pays for itself in 1 round trip.

AmazonBasics Softside Carry-On: $54.99 at Amazon

The soft side design of this affordable carry-on allows it to be slightly compressed to fit more easily into tight spaces. It features durable zippers for security and a telescoping handle for maneuverability. Pays for itself in 1 round trip.

Samsonite Wheeled Underseater: $62.64 at Amazon (was $100)

This zippering soft bag is specifically designed to fit under most airline seats. It features wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a separate compartment to stash damp or dirty items. Pays for itself in just over 1 round trip.

Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage: $92.99 at Amazon

This is a durable polycarbonate carry-on that's scratch-resistant and features nylon lining, zipper closure, and convenient spinner wheels. Pays for itself in less than 2 round trips.

Travelpro Lightweight Expandable Rollaboard Luggage: $118.97 at Amazon

TravelPro's lightweight carry-on is manufactured using stain-resistant, water-repellent polyester fabric. It features a telescoping handle, high-performance wheels, and two exterior compartments for ease of accessibility. Pays for itself in 2 round trips.

Vera Bradley Women's Softside Weekender Travel Bag: $80.39 at Amazon (was $148)

If you're looking for the perfect, stylish weekend getaway travel bag, Vera Bradley has what you need. This spacious and soft carry-on is an ideal blend of fashion and functionality. Pays for itself in 2 round trips.

American Tourister Star Wars Hardside Luggage: $79.99+ at Amazon (was $179.99)

Designed for the ultimate Star Wars fan, this split-construction ABS carry-on features a telescoping handle, wheels, and Star Wars-branded zipper pulls. It comes printed with BB-8, Darth Vader, R2-D2, and other images from a galaxy far, far away. Pays for itself in 2 round trips.

Travelpro Carry On: $189.74 at Amazon (was $239.99)

This stylish carry-on includes a number of desirable features such as an external USB port, padded laptop pockets, and high-density ballistic fabric for extra durability. Pays for itself in 3 round trips.

Away Carry-On: $225 at Away

A luxury carry-on that includes an easily removable lithium battery designed for charging your devices. It also features a polycarbonate shell, a TSA-approved combination lock, and an interior compression system. Pays for itself in under 4 round trips.

Away Bigger Carry-On: $245 at Away

If you're looking for something a little larger that's designed for international flights, this larger model is for you. It features everything that is included in the standard size carry-on, but in a slightly larger size. Pays for itself in just over 4 round trips.

Travel accessories for your carry-on

If you're used to the space of a checked bag and are having a little trouble getting everything to fit in your carry-on, the following products can help.

BAGSMART Electronic Organizer: $17.99 at Amazon

Devices can be a real hassle to pack. With this electronic organizer, you can easily pack all of your accessories in one convenient, tangle-free location.

Gonex Packing Cubes: $18.99 at Amazon

This set of five Gonex packing cubes helps you better organize your clothing and other essentials while allowing you to save space. The durable water-repellent fabric is designed to resist wear and tear.

JJ POWER Travel Packing Cubes: $21.99 at Amazon

This lightweight mesh storage system features six pieces that weigh less than a pound and can be compressed if they're not being used. The cubes are available in a variety of colors and can help you save space while offering a better organizational system for your items.

