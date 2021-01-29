How much to feed a kitten

Feeding a kitten

The age of a kitten is your main consideration when determining how much they need to eat. There are other factors, such as the type of food and your kitten's activity levels, but these don't make a huge amount of difference.

Bear in mind the amounts listed below are rough guidelines only — you can increase or decrease these quantities if you notice weight loss or weight gain. If you're getting a kitten from a breeder or rescue center, they should be at least eight weeks old when they come home, so you can ignore earlier feeding advice.

Feeding a newborn kitten

If you adopted a newborn or one of your cats had a litter, you will need to feed your kittens very often until they are weaned.

Up to the age of 4 weeks, kittens only need their mothers' milk. However, if you're looking after a kitten that's been orphaned or rejected by their mother, you'll need to bottle-feed them roughly 8 milliliters of replacement cat milk per ounce of body weight each day.

At this age they must eat once every 3 to 4 hours, so split the total amount of replacement milk into 6 to 8 equal portions to be fed over a 24-hour period.

Feeding kittens at four to eight weeks

From the age of 4 weeks, you can incorporate some wet cat food into a kitten's diet. You'll need to make a gruel by mixing 1.5 ounces of food for new kittens with 0.75 ounces of replacement kitten milk. Offer it in a shallow dish next to your kitten's water bowl. At this stage, kittens will still be feeding from their mother or, in the case of orphaned or abandoned kittens, you'll need to bottle feed them 13 to 17 milliliters of replacement kitten milk every 8 hours.

After week five, you can replace the kitten gruel either exclusively with wet kitten food or with wet food and dry kitten food mixed together. If you choose to feed them dry food, soak it in a little water so it's easier for your kitten to digest. Wet food should be of a smooth pate or mousse consistency, as large chunks will be difficult for young kittens to eat. How much should a kitten eat at this age? Kittens between 5 and 8 weeks are still very small and will likely only eat around 2 to 4 ounces of food a day. Their mother will still occasionally nurse them during this time or, in the case of kittens without a mother, you can leave a shallow dish of replacement kitten milk for them to drink.

Feeding kittens between eight weeks to six months

In regular circumstances, you'll usually bring your kitten home from a breeder or a shelter at 8 weeks old. At this age, your kitten will eat around 4 ounces of food a day — either wet, dry, or a mix. This will gradually increase until your cat is 6 months old, at which point they should eat between 1/2 and 1 cup of food a day.

If you're wondering how often you should feed an 8-week-old kitten, 4 times a day is ideal as they can’t yet handle large amounts of food at a time. You can reduce this to 3 times a day by around 4 months old. If you won’t be around to feed your kitten this frequently, try an automatic cat feeder or leave some dry food out for free feeding.

Feeding kittens at six months to a year

Between the ages of 6 months and a year, you should still be feeding your cat roughly 1/2 to 1 cup of kitten food a day, but you can decrease their feeding frequency to twice a day by the time they reach around 8 to 9 months old. You may want to use a measuring scoop to get the quantity just right. One your kitten reaches 12 month old, you should switch them to adult cat food.

Choosing kitten food based on activity level

Depending on how active your cat is and the type of food you're feeding, you might need to increase or decrease these portions slightly. An outdoor cat who's free to roam is always going to use up more calories than a housecat and will therefore require a larger amount of food to maintain a healthy weight. Keep an eye on your cat's body condition to spot weight loss or weight gain and adjust accordingly. If in doubt about how much food your kitten needs, refer to the package for a feeding chart, which usually provides a feeding guide based on body weight.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.