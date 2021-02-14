How much aloe vera juice should you drink daily?

How much aloe vera to consume per day

Aloe vera is known for its medicinal benefits, particularly its topical uses, such as to treat burns and dry skin, but it can also help improve digestion, relieve heartburn, and much more when ingested in juice form.

Before you commit to buying aloe vera juice, read about its health benefits and how much to drink daily for optimal results.

What is aloe vera juice?

Aloe vera juice is juice made from the aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis miller) plant. This plant has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. While it isn't an alternative to conventional medicine, it can be used along with medicines for certain conditions, or for better, all-around wellness.

Medicinal aloe vera juice

Medicinal aloe vera juice contains nothing but aloe vera gel or extract, water, and preservatives to make it shelf stable. It doesn't contain sugar or sweeteners. The bitter flavor can take some getting used to, but this is what you should drink to reap the health benefits of aloe vera.

Aloe vera drink

Aloe vera drink is the term used to refer to aloe vera juice that's meant to be a tasty beverage, rather than something to be consumed specifically for health benefits. While aloe vera drink does contain real aloe vera and thus imparts its health benefits, those benefits are negated by the drink's large quantities of sugar. It's fine to consume aloe vera drink in moderation, the way you might drink a soda now and again, but don't drink it daily.

Health benefits of aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice has a range of health benefits relating to digestion, hydration, nutrition, skin health, and overall wellness. If you're interested in aloe vera's external healing properties, for burns and scrapes, you'll need aloe vera gel instead.

Nutritional profile

Aloe vera juice is full of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, all of which can boost your health. According to the National Institutes of Health, aloe vera juice contains vitamins A, C, and E, folic acid and choline, plus it's a rare plant source of vitamin B12. It also contains calcium, magnesium, manganese, chromium, selenium, copper, potassium and zinc. What's more, it features a range of enzymes, fatty acids, antioxidants, and anthraquinones with antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Digestive benefits

According to Healthline, aloe vera juice has a range of benefits to digestive health. In separate studies, it's been found beneficial to people with both irritable bowel syndrome and ulcerative colitis due to its anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation in the gut. It can also reduce the symptoms of heartburn and may relieve constipation.

Skin health

Thanks to its rich cocktail of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, aloe vera juice may help promote clear skin. It can reduce the frequency and severity of acne, as well as improve certain skin conditions, such as psoriasis and dermatitis. What's more, simply keeping yourself more hydrated by drinking aloe vera juice alongside your normal water intake can improve overall skin health.

Hydration

Since aloe vera juice is highly water-dense, drinking it regularly will help with hydration, though you should keep drinking enough water, too. Aloe vera juice also contains electrolyte minerals, which are essential to proper hydration, especially after exercise.

Blood sugar levels

Preliminary research suggests that aloe vera juice can help reduce blood glucose levels. This could make it useful in treating type 2 diabetes. If you're diabetic, we wouldn't recommend trying out aloe vera juice to improve your blood sugar without first consulting your doctor, as it could push your blood glucose levels too low if used in conjunction with diabetes medications.

How much aloe vera juice to drink daily

You shouldn't overdo it on aloe vera juice because drinking large quantities can lead to an electrolyte imbalance. Around eight ounces per day is the sweet spot for most individuals. It's fine to drink aloe vera juice either with a meal or on an empty stomach. If you can't tolerate the taste of straight, unsweetened aloe vera juice, you can mix it with fruit juice or dilute it with water.

Aloe vera juice recommendations

What's the best aloe vera juice offering for you?

If you don't mind buying in bulk, Fruit of the Earth Aloe Vera Juice offers excellent value for money. It comes in a two-gallon container, which should keep you going for a while, and contains no sugar, starches, or thickeners.

Source Nutrition Pure Aloe Vera Juice is another excellent option, made from aloe vera grown in Texas and filtered to remove any unwanted properties.

It's a little pricier than some other aloe juices, but Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Juice is well worth splurging on. It's organic and non-GMO, and is grown and processed by the company that manufactures it, so the quality is consistent. It's made using the whole leaf and filtered for purity.

Alternative to aloe vera juice

There's no single substance that can completely replace aloe vera juice, but you can try some alternatives if you decide aloe vera juice isn't right for you. For general health and nutrition, take a daily multivitamin supplement. We love Nature's Way, Alive! Daily Energy Multivitamin, which is made using vitamins derived from natural sources, rather than synthesized vitamins and minerals. If you're after the hydrating properties of aloe vera juice, particularly post-workout, try coconut water, such as Vita Coco Coconut Water, which is rich in natural electrolytes.

