How to make your home feel neater and airier

A neat home that is well-organized is far more inviting than a cluttered living space that may contribute to emotional unease. A neat home is also easier to keep clean, which is essential for your immune function and overall wellbeing.

Additionally, the abundance of light that is typical of a kempt home is an essential ingredient that is needed for maintaining positive mental health, especially if you're spending more time indoors.

Don't worry -- you won't have to toss away everything you own to make your home feel open and airy. You also won't need to spend all your time up to your elbows in cleaning tasks.

You can achieve better home hygiene, improve your mental health, and reduce unnecessary environmental stress by following these simple tips.

1. Declutter and organize

It only takes a few small items randomly occupying tabletops and counters to make an entire room feel like it's tottering on the edge of disarray.

Desk organizer: A desk organizer provides a neat, clean way to keep a number of office essentials in sight and accessible without feeling cluttered, especially if you pick a minimalist, professional option like this one from Spruce Storage.

Trinket dish: A trinket dish for a nightstand is a stylish way for you to keep your most often used bedside items within arms reach. We love everything from Now House by Johnathan Adler, especially this eye-catching trinket dish.

Baskets: Laundry and toys both add unnecessary chaos to your home. Finding an attractive basket that fits with your décor is a brilliant way to solve this clutter problem. A wire basket also can help you organize items in your kitchen pantry or random trinkets around your home so there's an elegance to your strategy.

2. Put everything in its place

Our brains naturally favor order and coherence. Keeping your home well organized can provide a sense of comfort that reduces stress and allows you to lead a more relaxed life.

Bookends: The right set of stylish bookends can be a functional way to organize an overflowing and chaotic bookshelf while adding an intriguing focal point to any room. Agate bookends are a strong stylistic choice.

Floating shelves: Floating shelves provide a convenient place to stash a few items in a crisp, attractive way that adds to your home's aesthetic appeal. We like the rustic wood look of these shelves from Imperative Décor.

Shower caddy: A shower caddy can ensure that everything you need to stay clean is always right where you need it, but hidden inside the shower to keep the bathroom uncluttered. Choose something simple and elegant.

3. Add greenery

Besides adding colorful accents that can liven up a room, plants improve concentration and productivity. Additionally, they can elevate your mood and filter volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air.

Plants: Bamboo and spider plants are both easy-to-care-for plants that can thrive in an indoor environment while helping to purify the air.

Plant shelves: Stylish corner-display plant shelving allows you to take advantage of underused space to add attractive living accents to your home.

4. Get a tidy bedding set that actually matches

When items match in a room, it provides order and reduces chaos. To provide the greatest feeling of space in a bedroom, look for a light-colored comforter set that also matches the decor of the room.

Sheets: A cohesive, wrinkle-free bed sheet set (this one is our favorite affordable pick) can transform your bed into a clean-looking piece of furniture that can add an airy feel to even a small room.

Quilt: This fog-colored Parachute quilt can quickly be pulled up over your bed to deliver a clean, unified look to your sleeping space. We love this paired with the above set because you can save money on the sheets and splurge on the most visible part of your bedding setup.

5. Remove your closet door

Having a door that swings outward wastes a great deal of floor space. If you remove the door and organize the items in your closet, it can add desirable depth and space.

Nested door: If you're handy, you can have the best of both worlds by installing a pocket door frame that allows your closet door to slide open inside the wall so it doesn't waste any floor space.

Closet alternative: As an alternative to a closet, you can purchase a modular bamboo closet system that allows you to store additional clothing in an elegant manner.

6. Utilize under-bed storage

The storage space beneath your bed could actually be greater than the room inside your bedroom closet. If organized properly, you can gain a phenomenal amount of space to decrease clutter without needing to throw a single item away.

Storage containers: The most affordable, no-frills way to utilize the space beneath your bed is to simply use storage containers. We like these because they're the perfect dimensions to fit under most beds and because they're clear, making it easy to spot what you're looking for.

Storage drawers: If you're interested in something a little more stylish and durable, consider wooden storage drawers that fit beneath your bed and easily roll out when you need to access what's inside.

7. Use blackout curtains that aren't black

When large items, such as curtains, are lighter in color, your eye is more apt to wander continuously about the room, making it seem larger. When your eye comes across contrasting colors, however, it stops moving and has a method to better define space. If you keep your bedroom colors light and similar, it will provide the illusion that the room is actually larger than it is.

Blackout curtains: This set of linen-colored blackout curtains has 100 percent blackout capabilities yet is available in a lighter, room-enhancing hue to create the appearance of greater space.

8. Use furniture that doubles as storage

Multitasking isn't just for people. There's a lot of wasted space on the inside of common household furniture. Purchasing items that serve a dual purpose not only adds functionality, it also reduces clutter and increases the aesthetics of your décor.

Ottoman: A large ottoman with a secret storage space allows you to conceal a number of items that would otherwise add undesirable clutter to your home. This ottoman from The Home Depot is simple, attractive, and functional.

Coffee table: A smartly designed coffee table like this one is capable of providing much-needed table space as well as offering stylized compartments that allow you to make the most of your living area.

Lamp: If you purchase a lamp with shelves, you will have convenient storage space built into an item that actively brightens your home.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.