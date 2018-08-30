We always hear about hard-boiled eggs, but soft-boiled eggs are a thing too.

Hard-boiled eggs have firmly cooked whites and yolks. Soft-boiled eggs feature a runny yolk and usually, firm whites.

This editor grew up eating a soft-boiled egg, with toast for dipping, as a special weekend breakfast. Except, I never knew its proper name.

We just called it “egg in a glass.”

My mom served the soft-boiled egg in a shot glass, with a small plate underneath. My brother and I thought it was so cool!

As you can guess, you don’t need to cook soft-boiled eggs for as long as hard-boiled ones.

How to Soft Boil Eggs

Bring a few inches of water to a boil in a pot over medium high heat. Lower the heat to a simmer. Carefully add your eggs to the simmering pot. Boil the eggs for 5-6 minutes. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and place them in a bowl of ice water to cool off. Either peel the eggs or just slice off the tops, so you can dip your toast inside. Store soft-boiled eggs in the refrigerator for up to four days.

How to Make Soft-Boiled Eggs in the Microwave

IMPORTANT: You’ll need to poke a tiny hole in each egg first, so they don’t explode from the pressure.

Fill a microwave-safe bowl or large measuring cup with water, enough to cover your eggs by one inch.

Use a safety pin or thumbtack to very gently poke a tiny hole in one end of each eggshell.

Fully submerge the eggs in the water in your bowl.

Place in the microwave and heat on 50% power, covered for 4 minutes.

Remove the eggs from the water immediately and place them in a bowl of ice water to cool.

Peel the eggs or slice off the tops and serve them in shot glasses/egg cups so you can dip your toast inside.

Refrigerate leftover soft-boiled eggs in their shells for up to four days.

If you prefer runny egg yolks instead of firm ones, soft-boiling your eggs is the way to go.

We recommend eating soft boiled eggs right away. Wonder how long hard-boiled eggs will last? We've got that answer too.

Enjoy!