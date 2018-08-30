We always hear about hard-boiled eggs, but soft-boiled eggs are a thing too.
Hard-boiled eggs have firmly cooked whites and yolks. Soft-boiled eggs feature a runny yolk and usually, firm whites.
This editor grew up eating a soft-boiled egg, with toast for dipping, as a special weekend breakfast. Except, I never knew its proper name.
We just called it “egg in a glass.”
My mom served the soft-boiled egg in a shot glass, with a small plate underneath. My brother and I thought it was so cool!
As you can guess, you don’t need to cook soft-boiled eggs for as long as hard-boiled ones.
How to Soft Boil Eggs
How to Make Soft-Boiled Eggs in the Microwave
IMPORTANT: You’ll need to poke a tiny hole in each egg first, so they don’t explode from the pressure.
If you prefer runny egg yolks instead of firm ones, soft-boiling your eggs is the way to go.
We recommend eating soft boiled eggs right away. Wonder how long hard-boiled eggs will last? We've got that answer too.
Enjoy!
These 5 recipes will make the first week of September totally delicious!