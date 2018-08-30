  1. Home
How to Make Soft-Boiled Eggs

From www.foodfanatic.com by The Editors at Food Fanatic
We always hear about hard-boiled eggs, but soft-boiled eggs are a thing too.

Hard-boiled eggs have firmly cooked whites and yolks. Soft-boiled eggs feature a runny yolk and usually, firm whites.

This editor grew up eating a soft-boiled egg, with toast for dipping, as a special weekend breakfast. Except, I never knew its proper name.

We just called it “egg in a glass.”

My mom served the soft-boiled egg in a shot glass, with a small plate underneath. My brother and I thought it was so cool!

As you can guess, you don’t need to cook soft-boiled eggs for as long as hard-boiled ones.

How to Soft Boil Eggs

  1. Bring a few inches of water to a boil in a pot over medium high heat.
  2. Lower the heat to a simmer.
  3. Carefully add your eggs to the simmering pot.
  4. Boil the eggs for 5-6 minutes.
  5. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and place them in a bowl of ice water to cool off.
  6. Either peel the eggs or just slice off the tops, so you can dip your toast inside.
  7. Store soft-boiled eggs in the refrigerator for up to four days.

How to Make Soft-Boiled Eggs in the Microwave

IMPORTANT: You’ll need to poke a tiny hole in each egg first, so they don’t explode from the pressure.

  • Fill a microwave-safe bowl or large measuring cup with water, enough to cover your eggs by one inch.
  • Use a safety pin or thumbtack to very gently poke a tiny hole in one end of each eggshell.
  • Fully submerge the eggs in the water in your bowl.
  • Place in the microwave and heat on 50% power, covered for 4 minutes.
  • Remove the eggs from the water immediately and place them in a bowl of ice water to cool.
  • Peel the eggs or slice off the tops and serve them in shot glasses/egg cups so you can dip your toast inside.
  • Refrigerate leftover soft-boiled eggs in their shells for up to four days.

If you prefer runny egg yolks instead of firm ones, soft-boiling your eggs is the way to go.

We recommend eating soft boiled eggs right away. Wonder how long hard-boiled eggs will last? We've got that answer too.

Enjoy!

