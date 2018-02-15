Who can resist plump, chilled shrimp hooked on the rim of a glass or bowl, beckoning to be dipped in a spicy, tomato-based cocktail sauce? Not this editor.
I grew up eating shrimp cocktail at every New Year’s Eve or graduation party. It was THE appetizer to serve from the 1960s to the late 1980s.
Interestingly, using a cocktail glass as a serving vessel might have originated during the 1920s Prohibition era, when alcohol was banned in the United States. They had to do something with those empty glasses, right?
And guess what? Nowadays, despite all the hors d’oeuvres options, shrimp cocktail (or prawn cocktail) is still a hit at parties.
What kind of shrimp to use for shrimp cocktail
You’re going to start with raw shrimp. If you have access to fresh shrimp, great.
Otherwise, it’s perfectly fine to purchase frozen, raw shrimp. Shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico taste wonderful, if you can find them.
Shrimp is sold by its size. The bag will state approximately how many shrimp per pound are included in each package.
You’re going to want at least 26/30, which means 26-to-30 shrimp per pound. But a bag of 16/20 will contain jumbo shrimp, which are even more awesome.
Shells on or off?
There are two schools of thought here. Some say it’s best to buy shrimp with shells on and leave them unpeeled while cooking, to impart flavor.
But someone still needs to peel and devein the shrimp before eating them. (That dark “vein” is the digestive tract.)
I prefer the convenience of buying peeled and deveined shrimp in the first place. Do what works for you.
How to make shrimp cocktail
Cocktail sauce
You can use store-bought cocktail sauce, but homemade cocktail sauce will elevate your appetizer to a new level of delicious. Start with a base of ketchup or chili sauce and add some spicy heat with horseradish, hot sauce or both!
Here’s a Cocktail Sauce recipe to try. And, you might like this Lemon Shrimp Cocktail Recipe.
How to serve shrimp cocktail
Keep in mind the shrimp can stay out of the refrigerator for just two hours. Serve shrimp cocktail chilled, with tails on, and lemon wedges on the side. Here are some options:
How long to store shrimp cocktail
