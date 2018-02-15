If you know how to make scrambled eggs, you’re just minutes away from an easy, delicious meal. It’s one of the keys to successful adulting.
This editor can’t help but chuckle when I think of scrambled eggs though. It’s because I made them into wraps every morning for my daughter to take for lunch during her last two years of high school.
I know what you’re thinking. But after discovering she was packing only junk food for school, I needed to intervene and become a helicopter mom.
Upon suggesting maybe a dozen lunchbox ideas to her, scrambled eggs with cheese and leftover vegetables won. Those wraps made both of us happy.
How to make scrambled eggs
Do you have to put milk in scrambled eggs?
People feel strongly about whether to use milk in scrambled eggs! There are two schools of thought:
Ultimately, you must decide. Maybe try each method and see which one you prefer!
Tips for the best scrambled eggs
How to make scrambled eggs in the microwave
Ways to Serve Scrambled Eggs
Now that you know the basics, you can serve your scrambled eggs with toast or have fun with these ideas:
Enjoy!
British chef Rene Cahane is the reason you should visit Windjammer Landing in St. Lucia
You can always start saving for next year if you can’t go now