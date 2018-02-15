If you know how to make scrambled eggs, you’re just minutes away from an easy, delicious meal. It’s one of the keys to successful adulting.

This editor can’t help but chuckle when I think of scrambled eggs though. It’s because I made them into wraps every morning for my daughter to take for lunch during her last two years of high school.

I know what you’re thinking. But after discovering she was packing only junk food for school, I needed to intervene and become a helicopter mom.

Upon suggesting maybe a dozen lunchbox ideas to her, scrambled eggs with cheese and leftover vegetables won. Those wraps made both of us happy.

How to make scrambled eggs

Crack your eggs in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add a little milk, if desired. Beat the eggs with a fork or whisk vigorously. Place a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat on the stove and add cooking spray or a melt a little butter. Add your beaten eggs to the pan, then lower the heat. Use a spatula to push the eggs away from the edges and bottom of the pan as they cook. When your eggs are no longer runny, remove them from the heat and serve. Store leftover scrambled eggs in the refrigerator, covered, for up to four days.

Do you have to put milk in scrambled eggs?

People feel strongly about whether to use milk in scrambled eggs! There are two schools of thought:

Don’t add milk – it makes the eggs too wet and overcooked

Add milk, because it’ll make fluffy scrambled eggs

Ultimately, you must decide. Maybe try each method and see which one you prefer!

Tips for the best scrambled eggs

If you want fluffy scrambled eggs, whisk the eggs vigorously for a full minute to add air and volume.

Choose a pan that’s the right size for the quantity of eggs – for two eggs, you’ll need an 8-inch pan.

Don’t cook them over high heat. Use medium or low heat.

Stir frequently, to cook the eggs evenly.

Don’t overcook. You’re not trying to brown the eggs, just cook them until they’re no longer runny.

How to make scrambled eggs in the microwave

Grease a microwave-safe bowl. Add 2 eggs to the bowl, along with seasonings and a tablespoon of liquid, such as milk or water. Beat the eggs with a fork or whisk. Microwave, covered, on high for 30 seconds, then stir. Continue heating in 30-second increments and stirring after each session, until the eggs are cooked.

Ways to Serve Scrambled Eggs

Now that you know the basics, you can serve your scrambled eggs with toast or have fun with these ideas:

Enjoy!