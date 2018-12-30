Roasting food makes everything taste better. Roasted potatoes are no exception.

You can’t beat crispy, browned edges, fluffy, tender insides. Add olive oil or butter, herbs and seasonings and you’ve got a mouthwatering side dish!

To make roasted potatoes, it’s best to cut them into chunks first, so they’ll cook faster. Try to make them all the same size, so they’ll cook evenly.

You can partially cook the chunks of potatoes first or rely on the oven to do the job from start to finish. The potatoes will roast faster at a higher oven temperature, but if you’re baking something else in the same oven, you can use a lower temperature and cook the potatoes longer.

If you want to partially cook the potatoes first, you can microwave them for a bit or parboil them.

Which Potatoes are Best for Roasting?

The best potatoes for roasting have a thin skin. Yukon Golds are great for roasting, because they’re not too starchy or waxy and come in the same size, which helps for even cooking. Blue or purple potatoes also work well.

How to Make Roasted Potatoes

1. Preheat oven to 425°F

2. Line a baking sheet with sides with foil. Set aside.

3. Cut 2 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes into 1 1/2-inch cubes, leaving the skin on.

4. Placed cubed potatoes in large pot. Fill pot with water covering potatoes by one inch. Cover pot and bring to a boil. Remove lid and turn water to medium low, simmering for 8-10 minutes.

5. Drain potatoes well and transfer them to a foil-lined baking sheet. Toss them with 3 tablespoons of oil and the seasonings of your choice.

6. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. When the potatoes are done, remove them from the oven and let them rest on a wire rack for 5-10 minutes before serving.

7. Store leftover potatoes covered in the refrigerator for up to five days.

How Long Does it Take to Roast Potatoes at 375°F?

This editor loves to roast potatoes in the oven at 375°F without partially cooking them first. I use a glass pan, butter and seasonings and they’re ready in 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Roasting Potatoes at 400°F

To roast potatoes at 400°F, it will take about an hour, if you don’t partially cook them first.

Roasting Potatoes in the Oven at 350°F

Without partially cooking the potatoes first, it takes 1 1/2 hours to roast potatoes at 350°F.

Greek Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound New Potatoes, Scrubbed and larger ones halved

1/4 cup Olive Oil

zest and juice from one Lemon

1/2 teaspoon Salt

Black Pepper, To taste

1/2 pound Green Beans, Washed and ends trimmed

1/2 tablespoon Dried Oregano

3 tablespoons Chopped Fresh Mint

6 ounces Feta Cheese, Crumbled

Directions

Preheat the oven to 430°F. Add the potatoes to a 9x13 inch baking dish. Toss them with the olive oil, lemon juice, salt and black pepper, making sure they are all evenly coated. Bake the potatoes for 20-25 minutes or until they’re starting to look brown. Carefully remove the baking dish from the oven and stir through the green beans and tired oregano. Return to the oven and finish roasting for about 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and the green beans are tender. Just before serving, toss the roasted potatoes and beans with the chopped mint, lemon zest and feta cheese.

