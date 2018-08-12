Is there anything more comforting than potato salad? Whether it’s mayonnaise-based or made with oil and vinegar, potato salad is always a hit.
Make your own potato salad at home, and you can customize it to your liking. There are so many options for dressings and add-ins!
Best Potatoes for Potato Salad
Waxy potatoes will hold up better than starchy ones when boiled. Red-skinned potatoes work best, but new potatoes or fingerlings also can be used.
Avoid russets for potato salad, since they’ll fall apart when boiled.
How to Make Potato Salad
How to Serve and Store Potato Salad
Mayonnaise-based potato salad needs to be served chilled but can stay at room temperature up to two hours. If it’s 90 degrees F or hotter, don’t leave the potato salad out for more than an hour.
Keep mayonnaise-based potato salad on ice during a party. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to three days if there are eggs in it, or up to four days if made without hard-boiled eggs.
Marinated potato salad (vinegar based and without eggs) should be served at room temperature. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days.
How to Make Vegan Potato Salad
For vegan potato salad, skip the hard-boiled eggs and use a vegan dressing such as oil and vinegar, or vegan mayo. Try this Lemony Grilled Potato Salad or this Italian Potato Salad with Green Beans!
