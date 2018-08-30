In our pursuit of all things “eggcellent,” we’re going to talk about poached eggs today.

We’ve covered hard-boiled eggs (and how long they last), soft-boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, deviled eggs and omelets. You may never need to go out for breakfast again.

Just kidding.

But what exactly are poached eggs, anyway?

You’ve probably seen pictures of them on Instagram featuring runny yolks and the requisite observation, “That egg though.”

A poached egg features solid whites enclosed around a soft, runny yolk. It’s achieved by gently simmering the eggs in a small amount of water.

How to Make Poached Eggs

Fill a sauce pan with a couple inches of water and place it over medium heat on your stove. Add a pinch of salt to the water. If desired, add a couple teaspoons of vinegar to help the egg whites solidify. Crack a fresh egg into a saucer (use one saucer or cup per egg.) If making just one or two eggs, when the pot is gently simmering, use the handle of a spoon to get the water swirling in one direction. Slide one egg at a time into the gently simmering pot. Turn off the heat and cover the pot for five minutes without lifting the lid to check on the eggs. After five minutes, remove the lid and use a slotted spoon to lift each poached egg out of the water and onto paper towels to drain. Serve immediately.

How to Make Poached Eggs in the Oven

If you’re serving several people, consider making poached eggs in the oven using a muffin pan.

Heat your oven to 350 degrees F.

Place a tablespoon of water in each muffin cup.

Add an egg to each muffin cup.

Bake for 12-13 minutes. The eggs will continue to cook after being taken out of the oven.

How to Poach an Egg in the Microwave

Fill a mug halfway with water and a couple drops of vinegar. Crack an egg into the water. Cover the mug with a plate and microwave on high for a minute, or until the whites are cooked.

How to Serve Poached Eggs

Enjoy!

