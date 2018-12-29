How to Make Pizza Dough

Homemade pizza dough is life changing.

It tastes so much better than delivery pizza and worlds above frozen pizza. You can customize it with all your favorite sauces and toppings, whether you like pepperoni or kale.

It’s so easy, especially if you have a stand mixer with dough hooks.

And…it’ll save you so much money! Seriously, have you noticed how pricey it is to order pizza for dinner?

Pizza dough is pretty simple, and can be used for other things - even cinnamon rolls - but it's best to get started with a simple, straightforward implementation for the dough.

Just a little tomato sauce and your favorite toppings and cheese! That's all you need to get dinner on the table quickly and easily.

Are you sold?

Good. Let’s get started.

If you’d like to make dough using all white flour, check out this homemade pizza dough with beer. And don’t miss this this gluten-free pizza dough.

One of the best things about pizza is that you can customize it to make it with dietary needs in mind, but still have roughly the same result when you're done.

Homemade Pizza Dough Without Yeast (Quick Pizza Dough)

Pizza dough without yeast won’t be as light and airy as regular pizza dough, but it’s still delicious! It’s usually made with flour, oil, baking powder and salt.

Whether you use yeast or not, you're well on your way to making a homemade dinner you can be proud of. As soon as you taste homemade pizza dough, we're certain you won't look back.

Bye, Domino's! We're good here.

Pizza Dough Recipe

Ingredients

1/3 cup Water, 110-120°F

1/2 teaspoon Active Dry Yeast

1 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 1/2 cups Whole Wheat Pastry Flour

3 tablespoons Vital Wheat Gluten

2 teaspoons Granulated Sugar

1 cup Ice Water

1 tablespoon Canola Oil

1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher Salt

Pizza Sauce and Toppings of Choice

Directions

In a small bowl or the measuring cup, combine the warm water and yeast. Let sit 3 minutes. (If properly activated, the yeast will foam. If yeast does not foam, either the water temperature is off, or your yeast may have expired, and you will need to begin again.) In the bowl of a food processor, place the all purpose flour, whole wheat pastry flour, vital wheat gluten, and sugar. Pulse a few times to combine. Pour in the warm water-yeast mixture. With the food processor running, slowly pour in the ice water, processing just until the ingredients are combined and no dry flour remains, 10 seconds. Let sit 10 minutes. Add the oil and salt to the dough (note: Salt is a yeast inhibitor and should not be added before this point). Process the dough until it becomes a smooth, shiny ball that clears the sides of the bowl, about 1 minute. Lift dough out of the food processor, form it into a tight ball with your hands, then place it in a large, lightly oiled bowl. Turn the dough so that the oil coats all sides (this will keep a crust from forming on its exterior.) Cover tightly with plastic wrap, then place in the refrigerator overnight, or up to 3 days. 1 hour before baking: Place oven rack in 2nd highest position (about 4-5 inches from the top of the oven.) Preheat your oven to 500°F. If you are using a pizza stone, preheat this as well. If not using a pizza stone, lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Remove dough from refrigerator and divide in half. Form each half into a tight ball, then place at least 4 inches apart on a lightly oiled baking sheet. Cover loosely with oiled plastic wrap and let rise for 1 hour. (If you are only making one pizza, tightly wrap the second ball of dough in plastic and freeze. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator the day before you plan to use, then proceed with this step.) After dough has rested 1 hour, place the first ball of dough on well-floured surface and roll it into a 12-inch circle. If the dough shrinks back, let it relax for a moment, then proceed with rolling. If using a pizza stone: Dust a pizza peel with cornmeal or flour. (If you do not have a pizza peel, the back of a parchment paper-lined or cornmeal-dusted baking sheet works well in its place. If not using a pizza stone, skip this step.) Transfer your rolled dough to the prepared pizza peel (if using a stone) or to the prepared baking sheet (if not using a stone). Stretch the dough a little as you move it so that it expands to a 13-inch diameter. Add your sauce and toppings, following the guidelines in the notes section below. If using a pizza stone, remove stone from oven, dust with cornmeal or flour and slide the unbaked pizza from the peel to the stone. Bake pizza for 10-12 minutes, until the crust is lightly blistered and the toppings are hot and bubbly. Remove from oven, let rest on stone (or baking sheet) for 2 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board to slice. Serve immediately.

