We’ve been covering all things eggs. We’ve talked about How to Hard Boil Eggs, How to Make Scrambled Eggs, How to Make Deviled Eggs…and now…wait for it…it’s time to learn how to make an omelet!
An omelet consists of beaten eggs cooked without stirring, then filled with cheese, or vegetables, or meat (or a combination), and folded over. It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner!
You know when it’s 6 p.m., you’re starving and have no idea what to eat? You probably have all you need for an omelet, and it’ll be ready in 10 minutes.
Make it vegetarian, with a side of toast, and you’ve got a great meal for Fridays during Lent.
By the way, did you know “omelet” is the American spelling, and “omelette” is the French spelling used in British English? However you spell it, omelets are awesome, so here’s what you need to know.
How to Make an Omelet
Here are a couple omelet recipes to try. There are so many options for omelet fillings and toppings, so get creative!
