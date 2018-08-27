We’ve been covering all things eggs. We’ve talked about How to Hard Boil Eggs, How to Make Scrambled Eggs, How to Make Deviled Eggs…and now…wait for it…it’s time to learn how to make an omelet!

An omelet consists of beaten eggs cooked without stirring, then filled with cheese, or vegetables, or meat (or a combination), and folded over. It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner!

You know when it’s 6 p.m., you’re starving and have no idea what to eat? You probably have all you need for an omelet, and it’ll be ready in 10 minutes.

Make it vegetarian, with a side of toast, and you’ve got a great meal for Fridays during Lent.

By the way, did you know “omelet” is the American spelling, and “omelette” is the French spelling used in British English? However you spell it, omelets are awesome, so here’s what you need to know.

How to Make an Omelet

Spray a 7-10-inch skillet with cooking spray and heat on medium-low for 2 minutes. While the pan heats, whisk together three eggs and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour the eggs into the pan and cook, making sure you occasionally tilt the pan and lift up the set eggs, letting the uncooked egg mixture run underneath it to cook. Cook just until the omelet is set, with no liquid on top. You don’t want the bottom to become too brown! Place ½ cup of filling, such as diced veggies, chopped ham, crumbled sausage, and/or shredded cheese over half of the omelet. Flip the other half over and on top, so it covers all the filling. Let the omelet cook for a few seconds, so the inside is warm. Slide the omelet onto your plate and enjoy! Store any leftovers covered in the refrigerator, for up to four days.

Here are a couple omelet recipes to try. There are so many options for omelet fillings and toppings, so get creative!

