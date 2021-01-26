How to make a mattress firmer

How to make your mattress more supportive

While the average lifespan of a good mattress is seven to 10 years, a mattress’s firmness — and support — gradually decreases.

If you’re not ready to upgrade to a new mattress yet, or it’s not within your budget, you’re probably wondering what your options are in the meantime.

Fortunately, there’s more than one way to make a mattress firmer.

For some consumers, it's simply a matter of flipping your mattress or investing in a better foundation. We’re sharing these solutions, and more, so you can enjoy a good night’s rest on a firm mattress without breaking the bank.

Replace your mattress's foundation

Like mattresses, box springs don’t last forever. Over time, they sag or bow, which causes the mattress to dip in certain areas. As a result, your body sinks into the mattress— as opposed to laying flat on top of it. This compromises comfort and support and may result in a poor night’s sleep.

Rather than using a traditional wood box spring prone to dipping, consider upgrading to a more durable foundation. Depending on the construction, a new foundation costs a fraction of a new mattress.

Modern box springs made from a combination of wood and foam last much longer than all-wood box springs. Given their well-layered designs, they’re also less likely to sag. A steel foundation, especially one with a reinforced grid, holds its shape remarkably well.

However, if you’re prepared to splurge on firmness, an adjustable base is a formidable option. In addition to adding support, they alleviate pressure in specific areas of the body by elevating the head, knees, or feet.

Make a DIY solid foundation for your mattress

If you’re on a budget, a DIY solid foundation might be your best solution to making your mattress firmer.

The easiest option to enhance mattress firmness is by simply placing a piece of sanded plywood beneath the mattress. While the plywood will work with all mattress types, it’s especially effective for mattresses that rest on top of foam or slatted foundations.

Because plywood may snag the mattress or bedding, it’s a good idea to cover it with a basic fitted sheet. Another option is to use medium-density fiberboard (MDF) instead, which has a slightly smoother finish and is less prone to snagging.

With both of these solutions, it’s important to measure both the mattress and the wood as accurately as possible for the best results. Some consumers even round off the corners of the wood to match the mattress and achieve a near-custom fit.

Try a firm mattress topper

Pillow top mattresses are a favorite among consumers, though they’re prone to breaking down and compressing.

To add an extra layer of support, invest in a firm mattress topper. They slip over mattresses in a matter of seconds and are compatible with most fitted sheets. All things considered, it’s one of the quickest and easiest ways to restore firmness as well as support and comfort.

Mattress toppers also reduce pressure on innerspring mattresses, which aids in delaying sagging. They also make springs less prominent and noticeable to sleepers by softening and smoothing over them.

Flip your mattress

When you sleep in the same spot for years, your mattress conforms — permanently — to your body.

To keep this wear and tear to your mattress at bay, consider flipping your mattress on a regular basis. If you have a pillow top mattress, or flipping isn’t an option, you can rotate your mattress head-to-foot for similar results.

Fill in gaps around your mattress

It’s not unusual for mattresses to end up with noticeable indentations where they receive the greatest amount of pressure while you sleep. This wear and tear is most common around the head, hips, and knees.

To fill in these indentations, use a custom-cut filler to even them out. A piece of multipurpose foam, for example, is ideal because it’s easy to trim until you reach a perfect fit.

Once the foam is cut to size, place it between your mattress pad and fitted sheet. This will also help hold the foam in place. Many consumers opt to add a mattress topper to these layers for additional firmness and support.

