Mashed potatoes might be the ultimate comfort food. They’re the perfect side dish for meatloaf, roast, or short ribs.
Heck, they’re even better served under entrées, especially ones with delicious gravy or pan juices.
Are you hungry yet? Let’s get to all the details!
How to Make Mashed Potatoes
Which Potatoes are Best for Mashing?
Russet or Yukon gold potatoes work best for mashing. They have more starch than red or white potatoes and will produce a fluffier result.
If you use waxy potatoes, like the red ones, they’ll require extra mashing, which could result in gluey potatoes. Yuck!
Can Gluey Mashed Potatoes be Fixed?
Gluey mashed potatoes can’t be fixed, but they can be repurposed into a casserole. Place the gluey mashed potatoes in a baking pan, top with bread crumbs, grated cheese and melted butter, and bake until browned and bubbly.
Tips for the Best Mashed Potatoes
Can Mashed Potatoes be Made Ahead of Time?
Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes
You can make your mashed potatoes from start to finish in the slow cooker. It’ll take about four hours for your potatoes to cook before you mash them.
Get the details in this recipe for Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes.
Storing Mashed Potatoes
You can store leftover mashed potatoes in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to four days. Mashed potatoes freeze well, if made with lots of fat such as butter and cream. Store them in resealable freezer bags, with the air squeezed out.
How to serve mashed potatoes:
